STARKVILLE, Miss. — Logan Tanner hit a three-run homer to cap a six-run second inning and Mississippi State advanced to its third straight College World Series with an 11-7 victory over Notre Dame on Monday night in the Starkville Super Regional.
Mississippi State (45-16) advances to play Texas (47-15) on Sunday — seeking its first title in 12 trips to the CWS.
The Bulldogs will give the mighty Southeastern Conference a third team in Omaha.
Tennessee and Vanderbilt sealed their berths with super regional sweeps over the weekend.
Vandy, since there was no CWS in 2020 due to the pandemic, is the defending national champion after winning in 2019. The Commodores swept East Carolina in a super regional.
Tennessee is in its first College World Series since 2005 after sweeping LSU. Mississippi State is going for the 12th time.
While Vanderbilt has two national championships on its resume, neither the Volunteers or Bulldogs have won a College World Series.
On Monday, Mississippi State center fielder Rowdey Jordan denied Brooks Coetzee with a diving catch to end the top of the second, and then the Bulldogs broke it open.
Mississippi State loaded the bases twice in the inning, scoring runs on a fielder’s choice, sacrifice fly, Kamren James’ RBI single, and Tanner’s homer.
Tanner Allen made Mississippi State's second diving catch, stranding two in the fourth, and the Bulldogs hit three doubles in a two-run inning.
Mississippi State starter Houston Harding struck out four in four innings, and Landon Sims (4-0) added four more strikeouts in the final four innings.
Notre Dame (34-13) trailed 10-2 but got within four when Niko Kavadas blasted his 22nd home run of the season in the seventh to extend his single-season program record. Kavadas grounded out with two on and two outs in the ninth.
Notre Dame starter Will Mercer threw 23 pitches in the first and four Irish pitchers combined for five walks in the second.
The CWS schedule had not been finalized as of Monday evening.
Vanderbilt will play its Omaha opener against Arizona, which downed Ole Miss in a three-game super regional. Stanford and N.C. State are the other two teams in that bracket.
N.C. State upset No. 1 national seed Arkansas in a three-game super regional.
This marks the 21st straight NCAA tournament the No. 1 seed will not win the national title. It's the eighth time since the tournament went to its current format in 1999 that the top seed hasn't reached the CWS.
Arkansas (51-13) had been the consensus No. 1 team in the polls most of the season, hadn't lost a best-of-three series since May 2019 and swept the SEC regular-season and tournament championships.
But N.C. State (35-18), which lost 21-2 on Friday, held down the Razorbacks' potent offense while winning two straight one-run games in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The Wolfpack won Game 3 when Jose Torres hit a tiebreaking home run in the top of the ninth inning off SEC pitcher of the year Kevin Kopps.
Two pitchers held the Hogs to four hits in a 6-5 win Saturday, and three pitchers combined to limit them to four hits again in Sunday's 3-2 final.
Torres homered in all three games for the Wolfpack, who opened 1-8 in Atlantic Coast Conference play and 4-9 overall. They made it to the ACC Tournament final and were a No. 2 regional seed in Ruston, Louisiana, where they swept three games by a combined 30-11.
“They're a really good group of players and committed to one another,” coach Elliott Avent said. “They've been together and lived together four years now, and when you live together, go to class together, study together and do all the social things, you become bonded.
“They believed early on when we were 1-8 that we could rebound, and they stuck with it.”
