MONTGOMERY — It wasn’t the nationally televised game the North Alabama football team hoped the season opener would be.
On ESPN for the first time since the 2016 Division II national title game, the Lions didn’t do much to impress in Saturday’s 17-7 loss to Mercer. It ended up being the opposite.
Here are some observations:
1. New era’s rough start: We’ll put the disclaimer out there by saying that it’s only one game. And the season opener no less.
But to say Saturday was anything short of lackluster wouldn’t be an accurate statement.
After bringing in a new coaching staff and a few handful of new players, UNA hoped to build some positive momentum early in its season. But miscues — from blocked kicks to miscommunications to the inability to convert critical downs — on offense and special teams — and there were plenty — prevented that. The defense is the only phase that gets a pass.
And because of that, the Lions’ losing streak is now up to 10 games dating to last season. They haven’t beaten an FCS opponent since topping Hampton in the 2022 season finale. Their win last year was against a Division II opponent and there are none of those on the schedule this year.
For now, it’s wait and see how this plays out. Maybe things will get evened out. Maybe not.
2. Lightning strikes: This was in the literal sense, not hyperbole. UNA-Mercer had to sit for an hour and 16 minutes while lightning in the area cleared.
And initially, it looked like it might help the Lions. Jaylin Daniels broke off a 30-yard run on the second play after the game resumed to put UNA in the red zone. That was about the end of the positives. Seven plays later, Sam Contorno’s 25-yard field-goal attempt was blocked.
The Lions never got the offense going much after that. The Bears didn’t do much, either, although they did add a score. But they didn’t really have to. They already had the lead. It was more about finding a way to not lose it.
3. A look at some double trouble: UNA decided playing both Noah Walters and T.J. Smith at quarterback would make things tougher on Mercer’s defense. Walters played the majority of the snaps, while Smith came in for certain plays. But the offense wasn’t able to do much in the opener with either signal caller.
Walters was 10-of-17 for 65 yards and rushed for 25. Smith attempted seven passes and completed two for 27 yards. He also rushed for 25 yards and provided the Lions’ score in the first quarter.
The offense is more than just the quarterback. But, overall, UNA managed 248 yards of offense and was 4-of-15 on third downs. The Lions' seven points were the fewest scored in an FCS Kickoff event.
Perhaps this role will work in the future. Perhaps it will change next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.