Missouri at No. 25 Arkansas
When: 2:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV: CBS
The line: Arkansas by 14½
Records: Missouri (6-5, 3-4 SEC), Arkansas (7-4, 3-4)
The series: Missouri leads 9-3
The lowdown: Missouri has won five straight in the series. … Arkansas is coming off a 7-point road loss to now-No. 3 Alabama. It was the Razorbacks’ second loss this season by seven points or less. … The Tigers beat Florida 24-23 in overtime last weekend. … Arkansas has four rushers with at least 400 yards — Trelon Smith (555, 4 TDs), KJ Jefferson (496, 5), Dominique Johnson (479, 7) and Raheim Sanders (478, 1).
--
No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Atlanta
TV: ABC
The line: Georgia by 35
Records: Georgia (11-0), Georgia Tech (3-8)
The series: Georgia leads 68-41-5
The lowdown: Georgia and Georgia Tech didn't play each other last season for the first time since 1924 due to the pandemic. … The Bulldogs have won eight of the last 10 meetings, including three straight by a combined 135-28. … Georgia Tech hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2018. … Georgia Tech is giving up almost 33 points a game.
--
Florida State at Florida
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Gainesville, Florida
TV: ESPN
The line: Florida by 2½
Records: Florida (5-6), Florida State (5-6)
The series: Florida leads 36-26-2
The lowdown: Both need a win to become bowl eligible. … Florida special teams coordinator and running backs coach Greg Knox will be interim coach after the Gators fired Dan Mullen. … The Seminoles have won their last two games, each by three points. They beat rival Miami and then Boston College. … Last week, Florida receiver Jacob Copeland had his first 100-yard game since Week 2 against South Florida. … Ontaria Wilson is Florida State’s leading receiver with 332 yards and four touchdowns.
--
No. 14 Texas A&M at LSU
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TV: ESPN
The line: Texas A&M by 6½
Records: Texas A&M (8-3, 4-3 SEC), LSU (5-6, 2-5)
The series: LSU leads 34-22-3
The lowdown: A win would give Texas A&M its third nine-win season in four years. The Aggies have won five of six games since losing to Mississippi State on Oct. 2. … LSU needs a win to become bowl eligible. If the Tigers lose, it will be Ed Orgeron’s final game as head coach. … The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Louisiana-Monroe last week.
--
Kentucky at Louisville
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Louisville, Kentucky
TV: ESPN2
The line: Louisville by 2½
Records: Kentucky (8-3), Louisville (6-5)
The series: Kentucky leads 17-15
The lowdown: Kentucky has won three of the last four Governor’s Cups. … The Cardinals are coming off back-to-back wins against Syracuse and Duke. … Kentucky has a 1,000-yard rusher (Christopher Rodriguez) and 1,000-yard receiver (Wan’Dale Robinson). Rodriguez has nine touchdowns and Robinson seven. … Louisville has only won one game when giving up 28 points or more (UCF on Sept. 17).
--
Clemson at South Carolina
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Columbia, South Carolina
TV: SEC Network
The line: Clemson by 11½
Records: Clemson (8-3), South Carolina (6-5)
The series: Clemson leads 71-42-4
The lowdown: South Carolina hasn’t won the Palmetto Bowl since 2013 when Steve Spurrier was the coach. … The teams didn't play last year due to the pandemic, snapping a 111-year rivalry streak. … Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is completing just 55% of his passes. He also has nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.
— David Glovach
