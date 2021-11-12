Alabama State at Mississippi Valley State
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Itta Bena, Mississippi
TV: YouTube
The line: NA
Records: ASU (3-5, 2-4 SWAC), MVSU (2-7, 1-5)
The series: ASU leads 14-2
The lowdown: Alabama State has won 11 straight in the series. … The Hornets had 29 yards offense in the fourth quarter of last week’s 24-20 loss at Prairie View A&M. ASU led 20-10 after three quarters. … The Delta Devils are headed toward their 15th straight losing season.
--
South Alabama at Appalachian State
When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Boone, North Carolina
TV: ESPN+
The line: App State by 22½
Records: USA (5-4, 2-4 Sun Belt), App State (7-2, 4-1)
The series: App leads 3-1
The lowdown: USA tight end Lincoln Sefcik had nine catches for 55 yards in last week’s loss at Troy and five catches in the previous game vs. Arkansas State. He had 12 catches in USA’s first seven games. … Steven Jones Jr. intercepted three passes, returning two for touchdowns, in App State’s 48-14 win last week at Arkansas State. … Mountaineers kicker Chandler Staton has made a school-record 16 straight field goals.
--
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Houston
TV: ESPN+
The line: NA
Records: A&M (5-3, 3-3 SWAC), TSU (3-6, 2-4)
The series: A&M leads 13-4
The lowdown: Alabama A&M has the best scoring offense in the SWAC at 34.4 points per game. Texas Southern has the worst scoring defense at 40.1 points per game. … A&M’s Gary Quarles averages a SWAC-high 94.5 rushing yards per game. … A&M’s Aqeel Glass leads the league with a 332-yard passing average. … TSU’s LaDarius Owens ran for 198 yards in last week’s 41-21 loss at Jackson State. JSU outscored TSU 20-0 in the fourth quarter.
--
UAB at Marshall
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Huntington, West Virginia
TV: CBSSN
The line: Marshall by 5½
Records: UAB (6-3, 4-1 Conference USA), Marshall (6-3, 4-1)
The series: Marshall leads 8-3
The lowdown: UAB won 22-13 at Marshall in last year’s C-USA championship. … UAB sophomore DeWayne McBride ran for 210 yards on 14 carries in last week’s 52-38 win over Louisiana Tech. … Marshall ranks eighth nationally in pass defense, allowing 173 yards per game. … Thundering Herd quarterback Grant Wells, in last week’s 28-13 win at Florida Atlantic, reached 300 yards passing for the sixth time this year.
--
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Troy
TV: ESPN+
The line: ULL by 6½
Records: ULL (8-1, 6-0 Sun Belt), Troy (5-4, 3-2)
The series: Troy leads 8-6
The lowdown: Lafayette is ranked 24th in the Associated Press rankings. … Troy is 2-27 all-time vs. ranked teams, beating No. 17 Missouri in 2004 and No. 22 LSU in 2017. … The Ragin’ Cajuns clubbed the Trojans 53-3 in their last meeting in 2019. It remains the worst Sun Belt loss in Troy history. … Troy linebacker Carlton Martial’s 14 tackles in last week’s win over South Alabama marked his fourth double-digit effort of the year.
--
Jacksonville State at Lamar
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Beaumont, Texas
TV: None
The line: NA
Records: JSU (4-5, 2-2 WAC), Lamar (2-7, 0-6)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: JSU freshman tight end Sean Brown caught three passes for 52 yards, including the first two touchdowns of his career, in last week’s 40-25 win over Abilene Christian. … Lamar freshman linebacker Adrian Owens made 12 tackles in last week’s 42-21 loss to Tarleton State.
— A. Stacy Long
