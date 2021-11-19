Furman at Samford
When: noon Saturday
Where: Homewood
TV: ESPN+
The line: NA
Records: Furman (5-5, 3-4 Southern), Samford (4-6, 3-4)
The series: Furman leads 8-6
The lowdown: Samford’s Liam Welch ranks sixth in the FCS with 3,107 yards passing. He was 33-of-52 for 400 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 70-52 loss at Florida. … Montrell Washington caught 10 passes for 124 yards and returned five kickoffs for 179 yards, including a 98-yard TD. He also ran three times for 19 yards. ... Washington's 321 all-purpose yards rank fifth in Division I this season. … Samford’s 42 first-half points were the most ever scored in one half vs. the Gators.
--
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Huntsville
TV: AAMU Sports Network
The line: NA
Records: UAPB (2-8, 1-6 SWAC), A&M (6-3, 4-3)
The series: A&M leads 17-7
The lowdown: A&M’s Aqeel Glass ranks fifth in the FCS with 3,118 yards passing. He threw for a career-high 462 yards and five touchdowns in last week’s 52-49 win at Texas Southern. … Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim and Odieu Hilaire combined for 20 catches, 298 yards and four TDs. … The Lions totaled 163 total yards, including 13 rushing, in a 37-7 loss to Florida A&M last week.
--
Jacksonville State at Eastern Kentucky
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Richmond, Kentucky
TV: ESPN+
The line: NA
Records: JSU (5-5, 3-2 WAC), EKU (6-4, 4-2)
The series: JSU leads 10-7
The lowdown: JSU’s Zerrick Cooper has 10,289 yards total offense entering his career finale. … EKU’s Parker McKinney was 28-of-45 passing for 338 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 42-28 loss at unbeaten Sam Houston State. … Each team has four defensive touchdowns. They are tied with Campbell for the FCS lead.
--
Texas Southern at Alabama State
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Montgomery
TV: ESPN+
The line: NA
Records: TSU (3-7, 2-5 SWAC), ASU (3-6, 2-5)
The series: ASU leads 10-4
The lowdown: ASU, with last weekend’s 44-31 loss at Mississippi Valley State, clinched a sixth straight non-winning season. The Hornets last reached such depths from 1981-87. … Andrew Body threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns in Texas Southern’s 52-49 loss to Alabama A&M last week. TSU led 49-38 with 7 minutes remaining.
--
UAB at Texas-San Antonio
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: San Antonio, Texas
TV: ESPN+
The line: UTSA by 4½
Records: UAB (7-3, 5-1 C-USA), UTSA (10-0, 6-0)
The series: UAB leads 4-1
The lowdown: No. 15 UTSA is one of four remaining unbeaten Division I teams, joining No. 1 Georgia, No. 3 Cincinnati and FCS No. 1 Sam Houston State. … The Roadrunners can clinch their first West Division championship. … UAB’s DeWayne McBride has three 100-yard and three multi-TD games in UAB’s last four. … UAB’s Trea Shropshire leads the nation with a 25.71-yard average per reception. ... The Blazers need a win Saturday and against Texas-El Paso on Nov. 26 to win their fourth straight division title.
--
Appalachian State at Troy
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Troy
TV: ESPN+
The line: App State by 9½
Records: ASU (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt), Troy (5-5, 3-3)
The series: App State leads 6-2
The lowdown: Troy’s Gunnar Watson threw for a career-high 350 yards in last week’s loss to Louisiana-Lafayette. He was 29-of-55 with one touchdown and one interception. … Trey Cobb’s 100-yard interception return capped App’s 31-7 win over South Alabama last week. ... The Mountaineers lead the nation with five interception-return touchdowns.
— A. Stacy Long
