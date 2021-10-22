Chattanooga at Samford
When: Noon Saturday
Where: Homewood
TV: ESPN+
The line: NA
Records: Chattanooga (3-3, 2-1 Southern Conference), Samford (3-3, 2-2)
The series: Chattanooga leads 12-3
The lowdown: Samford quarterback Liam Welch, with 2,086 yards, ranks fourth in the nation in passing. He has 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. … Samford is fourth in the FCS in total offense, averaging almost 492 yards per game. … Zach Williams kicked a go-ahead 38-yard field goal with 1:38 to play in Samford’s 27-24 win at Wofford last week. Welch threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, while Jay Stanton ran 12 times for 130 yards. … Williams, who also kicked a 30-yard field goal, was the SoCon’s special teams player of the week.
--
Jacksonville State at Sam Houston State
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Huntsville, Texas
TV: ESPN+
The line: NA
Records: JSU (3-3, 1-0 WAC), Sam Houston State (5-0, 3-0)
The series: Tied 5-5
The lowdown: Sam Houston State is ranked No. 1 in the FCS coaches’ poll. Jacksonville State is No. 21. … The Bearkats have had one game decided by less than 10 points, a 21-20 win over Stephen F. Austin three weeks ago. JSU beat Stephen F. Austin 28-24 two weeks ago. … Both teams were off last weekend. … Against SFA, Gamecocks junior Malik Feaster made a career-high 11 tackles and sealed the win with an interception on the Lumberjacks’ final drive. Feaster has 27 tackles this season. … Redshirt freshman P.J. Wells has four touchdown catches in JSU’s last three games.
--
Rice at UAB
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Birmingham
TV: ESPN+
The line: UAB by 23
Records: Rice (2-4, 1-1 Conference USA), UAB (5-2, 3-0)
The series: UAB leads 6-3
The lowdown: UAB is hosting its fifth annual Children’s Harbor game where the Blazers honor the program that helps children with serious illnesses and their families. UAB is 4-0 in previous Children’s Harbor games. … UAB held Southern Miss to 107 total yards in last week’s 34-0 victory. … Sophomore DeWayne McBride ran 17 times for 137 yards against the Golden Eagles. He has four career 100-yard games. His 532 yards rushing rank fourth in C-USA. … Grayson Cash, with a blocked-punt recovery for a touchdown at USM, was the Conference USA special teams player of the week. … The Blazers rank 31st nationally in total defense. Rice is 107th. … Rice’s wins are over Texas Southern (48-34 last month) and Southern Miss (24-19 three weeks ago).
--
South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Monroe, Louisiana
TV: ESPN3
The line: USA by 13½
Records: USA (4-2, 1-2 Sun Belt), ULM (3-3, 1-2)
The series: ULM leads 4-3
The lowdown: Jake Bentley’s 397 yards of total offense in USA’s 41-14 win over Georgia Southern on Oct. 18 set a school record. … Bentley was 24-of-31 passing for 389 yards and three touchdowns, plus had two TD runs. … Jalen Tolbert had 174 yards receiving and Jalen Wayne 117 yards. … The Jags racked up 545 yards. … Tolbert averages 119.7 receiving yards per game, which ranks sixth in the nation. … ULM beat Liberty 31-28 last week on Calum Sutherland’s 53-yard field goal with 1:44 remaining. … USA looks to reach five wins for the first time since 2016.
— A. Stacy Long
