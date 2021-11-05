Louisiana Tech at UAB
When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Birmingham
TV: CBSSN
The line: UAB by 13½
Records: La. Tech (2-6, 1-3 CUSA), UAB (5-3, 3-1)
The series: La. Tech leads 6-3
The lowdown: UAB is coming off a 30-24 loss to Rice two weeks ago. The Blazers were three-touchdown favorites. … UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins threw for a career-high 318 yards against Rice and is averaging 206 in his five starts. … The Bulldogs have lost four straight, including 23-20 last week at Old Dominion on a 46-yard final-play field goal.
--
South Alabama at Troy
When: noon Saturday
Where: Troy
TV: ESPN+
The line: Troy by 4
Records: USA (5-3, 2-3 Sun Belt), Troy (4-4, 2-2)
The series: Troy leads 6-3
The lowdown: The schools call their rivalry the “Battle for the Belt” with a wrestling belt-style trophy going to the annual winner. … Troy’s 29-0 win at USA last year was its first shutout victory since beating Alabama State in 2006. … Jags junior Terrion Avery posted his first career 100-yard game in last week’s 31-13 win over Arkansas State. He ran 22 times for 113 yards. … Kimani Vidal ran for 142 yards in Troy’s 35-28 loss at Coastal Carolina last week. It was his second straight 140-yard game. … Troy linebacker Carlton Martial, with 393 career tackles, is about to become the fourth player in school history to register 400.
--
Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Huntsville
TV: A&M Sports Network
The line: NA
Records: MVSU (2-6, 1-4 SWAC), A&M (4-3, 2-3)
The series: A&M leads 19-3
The lowdown: Aqeel Glass threw for 321 yards, Gary Quarles ran for 126 and Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim had 104 receiving in A&M’s 42-28 win over Alabama State in last week’s Magic City Classic. … Mississippi Valley State fell 28-19 to Jackson State last week with Jalani Eason throwing four interceptions. … A&M owns four straight wins over the Delta Devils with the closest by 17 in their last meeting in 2019.
--
Abilene Christian at Jacksonville State
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jacksonville
TV: ESPN+
The line: NA
Records: ACU (4-4, 2-3 WAC), JSU (3-5, 1-2)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: JSU’s Josh Samuel ran for a season-high 113 yards in last week’s 38-14 home loss to Central Arkansas. … The Gamecocks surrendered two interception-return touchdowns (51 and 87 yards). … Abilene Christian gave up 346 yards passing and five touchdowns to Stephen F. Austin’s Trae Self in last week’s 41-27 loss. … The Bears last played in the state of Alabama in 2014, beating Troy 38-35.
--
The Citadel at Samford
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Homewood
TV: ESPN+
The line: NA
Records: The Citadel (2-6, 1-4 Southern), Samford (3-5, 2-4)
The series: Tied 7-7
The lowdown: Samford blew an 18-point third-quarter lead in last week’s 46-45 loss at VMI, which totaled 463 yards passing. … VMI took the lead with 3:14 remaining after a 10-play, 74-yard touchdown drive. … Samford’s Liam Welch was 32-of-47 passing for 365 yards but just one touchdown. He has five 300-yard games this season. … The Citadel has lost four straight since a 35-24 victory over VMI.
--
Alabama State at Prairie View A&M
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Prairie View, Texas
TV: PVAMU Sports Network
The line: NA
Records: ASU (3-4, 2-3 SWAC), PVAMU (6-1, 5-0)
The series: Prairie View leads 9-6
The lowdown: Interim ASU head coach Travis Pearson makes his debut. The defensive coordinator was promoted Monday when the Hornets fired Donald Hill-Eley. … ASU’s Jeremiah Hixon caught 10 passes for 116 yards in last week’s 42-28 loss to Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic. … Ryan Nettles was 24-of-38 passing for 243 yards and three touchdowns. … Prairie View has won six straight in the series.
— A. Stacy Long
