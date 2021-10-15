Samford at Wofford
When: 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina
TV: ESPN+
The line: NA
Records: Samford (2-3, 1-2 Southern Conference), Wofford (1-4, 0-3)
The series: Samford leads 9-3
The lowdown: Wofford’s Irvin Mulligan ran for 126 yards in last week’s 42-20 loss to Furman, marking his third 100-yard game of the season. … Samford surrendered 276 rushing yards and five touchdowns to Mercer’s Fred Davis in their last game, a 45-42 loss Oct. 2. The Bulldogs gave up 355 yards rushing … Samford’s Liam Welch was 31-of-46 passing for 312 yards and four scores. … The Bulldogs rank 117th of 123 FCS teams in rushing defense, allowing almost 218 yards per game. Wofford ranks 115th at 215.
--
Florida A&M at Alabama A&M
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Huntsville
TV: ESPN+
The line: NA
Records: FAMU (3-2, 1-1 SWAC), Alabama A&M (3-2, 1-2)
The series: First meeting
The lowdown: FAMU’s Isaiah Land set a school record with five sacks in last weekend’s 30-7 win over South Carolina State. His 10 sacks this season lead all of Division I. … A&M coach Connell Maynor, after playful banter with Jackson State coach Deion Sanders last week over Sanders using a scooter following foot surgery, received a gift following Jackson State’s 61-15 victory. Sanders gave him a pink scooter. … Last week’s announced crowd of 21,835 was the second largest in Louis Crews Stadium history. In 1998, 22,287 watched A&M beat Southern 33-27.
--
Alabama State at Jackson State
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jackson, Mississippi
TV: ESPN+
The line: NA
Records: ASU (3-2, 2-1 SWAC), JSU (4-1, 2-0)
The series: ASU leads 9-7
The lowdown: Jackson State’s Shedeur Sanders accounted for five touchdowns in last weekend’s 61-15 win at Alabama A&M. He threw for 249 yards and four TDs and added a 29-yard rushing score. … ASU’s Keenan Isaac returned an onsides kick 37 yards for a touchdown in last weekend’s 35-15 home win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Hornets also blocked two kicks. … Myles Crawley was 20-of-28 passing for 292 yards and four touchdowns.
--
Troy at Texas State
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: San Marcos, Texas
TV: ESPN+
The line: Troy by 7½
Records: Troy (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt), Texas State (2-3, 1-0)
The series: Troy leads 9-1
The lowdown: Brooks Buce kicked a tiebreaking 24-yard field goal with 1:46 to play in Troy’s 27-24 win over Georgia Southern last weekend. He won the Sun Belt’s special teams player of the week. … Troy held Georgia Southern to 82 yards rushing, 209 yards below its previous average. The Trojans recorded 12 tackles for loss. … Brady McBride’s two-point conversion run lifted Texas State to a 33-31 quadruple-overtime win over South Alabama. The Bobcats rallied from a 14-point deficit.
--
UAB at Southern Miss
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Hattiesburg, Mississippi
TV: Stadium
The line: UAB by 16
Records: UAB (4-2, 2-0 Conference USA), USM (1-5, 0-2)
The series: USM leads 11-7
The lowdown: Southern Miss is UAB’s most-common opponent. … UAB defensive end Alex Wright was the Conference USA defensive player of the week after last week’s 31-14 win over Florida Atlantic. He set career highs with eight tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. … Southern Miss freshman quarterback Jake Lange made his first start in last week’s 26-13 loss to Texas-El Paso. He was 20-of-31 passing for 239 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Lange is the third quarterback to start for USM.
— A. Stacy Long
