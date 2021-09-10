Jacksonville State at Florida State
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tallahassee, Florida
TV: ACC Network
The line: N/A
Records: Jacksonville State (0-1), Florida State (0-1)
The series: Florida State leads 2-1
The lowdown: Jacksonville State is coming off a 36-0 loss to UAB. … Florida State lost to Notre Dame in overtime on Sunday after kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed a 37-yard kick. … This will be the first time the Gamecocks open the season with back-to-back FBS opponents since 2009 when they played Georgia Tech and Florida State. … The big question for the Seminoles is their starting quarterback. Jordan Travis started the season opener, while former Central Florida quarterback McKenzie Milton finished and helped Florida State force overtime.
--
Samford at UT-Martin
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Martin, Tennessee
TV: ESPN+
The line: N/A
Records: Samford (1-0), UT-Martin (0-1)
The series: Samford leads 15-3-1
The lowdown: This will be the first matchup between the schools since 2007. … Samford quarterback Liam Welch threw for 370 yards and four touchdowns, while receiver Montrell Washington caught eight catches for 170 yards in a 40-point win over Tennessee Tech. … UT-Martin lost to Western Kentucky in Week 1. After scoring on the opening drive, the Skyhawks surrendered eight passing touchdowns. … Samford linebacker Nathan East had eight tackles and 1.5 sacks last week.
--
South Alabama at Bowling Green
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Bowling Green, Ohio
TV: ESPN+
The line: South Alabama by 15
Records: South Alabama (1-0), Bowling Green (0-1)
The series: Bowling Green leads 1-0
The lowdown: This is South Alabama’s first trip to Ohio since 2014 when the Jaguars beat Kent State 23-13. ... USA is 2-2 all-time against MAC schools. … Bowling Green is 3-2 against the Sun Belt. … South Alabama receiver Jalen Tolbert caught five passes for 168 yards in the Jaguars’ 31-7 win over Southern Miss last week. … Bowling Green linebacker Darren Anders had 14 tackles, a forced fumble and a sack in the Falcons’ loss to Tennessee. … South Alabama did not run the ball well in its season opener, tallying just 31 yards.
--
Liberty at Troy
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Troy
TV: ESPN+
The line: Liberty by 4½
Records: Troy (1-0), Liberty (0-1)
The series: Liberty leads 2-1
The lowdown: Troy is looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2013. … Liberty is 6-1 all-time against teams from the Sun Belt and has won its last three meetings against the conference. … Missouri transfer Taylor Powell threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns in his first start for the Trojans, a 55-3 win over Southern. He also ran for a touchdown. … Malik Willis threw for 217 yards and a touchdown for the Flames. He also ran for 55 yards and a score. … Troy cornerback Zion Williams intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown. He won the Sun Belt defensive player of the week award. … Liberty gave up 269 yards total offense to Campbell.
--
— David Glovach
