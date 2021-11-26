Texas-El Paso at UAB
When: 1 p.m. Friday
Where: Birmingham
TV: ESPN+
The line: UAB by 13½
Records: UAB (7-4, 5-2 C-USA), UTEP (7-4, 4-3)
The series: UAB leads 6-1
The lowdown: UAB lost a chance to appear in a fourth straight Conference USA championship game by losing to No. 15 Texas-San Antonio last week. The Blazers gave up the game-winning touchdown with three seconds left. … UTEP has not beaten UAB since 2006 when Jordan Palmer was the quarterback. … UAB rushed for 220 yards against UTSA. It was the first time the Blazers have rushed for 200 yards this season and lost. … UTEP snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Rice last week. … Jacob Cowling leads the Miners with 62 catches for 1,276 yards and six touchdowns.
--
Coastal Carolina at South Alabama
When: 2:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Mobile
TV: ESPN+
The line: Coastal Carolina by 15½
Records: South Alabama (5-6, 2-5 Sun Belt), Coastal Carolina (9-2, 5-2)
The series: Series tied 1-1
The lowdown: South Alabama needs a win to become bowl eligible. The Jaguars are 2-3 in their last five games … A win for Coastal Carolina would guarantee its first back-to-back 10-win seasons as an FBS program … USA receiver Jalen Tolbert had his sixth 100-yard game of the season against Tennessee last week. He caught seven passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. … The Chanticleers are only giving up 176 yards a game through the air. … Darrell Luter Jr. leads the Jags with four interceptions, while Tré Young has three. … Josaiah Stewart has 10 sacks and 12 tackles for loss for Coastal Carolina.
--
Troy at Georgia State
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Atlanta
TV: ESPN+
The line: Georgia State by 6½
Records: Troy (5-6, 3-4 Sun Belt), Georgia State (6-5, 5-2)
The series: Troy leads 5-3
The lowdown: Troy defensive coordinator Brandon Hall is interim head coach after the Trojans fired Chip Lindsey. … The Panthers have won five of their last six Sun Belt games. The loss was against No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette. … Javon Solomon leads the Trojans with 11 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. Richard Jibunor has eight sacks. … Georgia State’s Tucker Gregg has rushed for 832 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 100 yards and a score last week against Arkansas State.
— David Glovach
