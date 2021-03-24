HUNTSVILLE — The lone home game in the spring season for Alabama A&M has been canceled due to COVID protocols at Grambling State.
Alabama A&M (2-0) was scheduled to host SWAC rival Grambling (0-2) this Saturday at Lewis Crews Stadium. A&M’s only other home game with Alcorn State was also canceled due to COVID protocols.
The Bulldogs have three road games left on their schedule. They are scheduled to return to the field on April 3 at Prairie View for a previously rescheduled game.
