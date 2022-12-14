When Mike Leach first moved to Mississippi State from Washington State, he stayed in the Left Field Lofts at the Bulldogs' baseball stadium.
The two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments have balconies that look out at the diamond at Dudy Noble Field, and are a 3-minute walk from Mississippi State's football facility and practice field.
Leach asked about living in one of the lofts. Even if that had been possible, his wife, Sharon, quickly put the kibosh on that idea.
Just another example of Leach being Leach, the quirky, mad scientist football coach with a passion for pirates — his autobiography is titled “Swing Your Sword” — and strong opinions on candy and coffee.
John Cohen, the athletic director who hired Leach at Mississippi State, saw it differently.
“I think that everything to him was about functionality,” Cohen, now the AD at Auburn, said Tuesday. “I think that’s why he was able to beat people that might have had more talent. Because he just had such a practical, highly functional way of looking at things.”
Leach died Monday night of complications from a heart condition at the age of 61. He coached college football for more than three decades, 21 of those as a head coach at Mississippi State, Washington State and Texas Tech.
Running the prolific Air Raid offense he learned from Hal Mumme as an assistant early in his career, Leach's teams went 158-107 and often set records along the way.
While Leach will be remembered most for helping to revolutionize offensive football and his propensity to riff on myriad topics, those who worked with him saw an underappreciated leader and program builder who spawned an expansive coaching tree.
Mumme said a conversation with Leach could drift like “a balloon in the wind.”
“But he had this innate ability just to focus like a laser on certain things and make his players do the same thing,” Mumme said. "And that’s where I think he was great. And that’s why he was able to turn around three programs.”
The list of current head coaches who worked and/or played for Leach includes some of the most successful in the country: Southern California's Lincoln Riley, TCU's Sonny Dykes, Tennessee's Josh Heupel, Baylor's Dave Aranda, Houston's Dana Holgorsen, West Virginia's Neal Brown, Louisiana Tech's Sonny Cumbie and Kliff Kingsbury of the Arizona Cardinals.
On Tuesday, just hours after Mississippi State announced Leach had died, former Texas Tech receiver and Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris was named head coach at North Texas.
"This is incredible for this to happen on a day like today. Another Mike Leach guy!!!" Holgorsen tweeted about Morris.
