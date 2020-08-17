HUNTSVILLE — Alabama A&M will open its spring football season Feb. 27 with a home game vs. Alcorn State.
The schedules for all of the Southwestern Athletic Conference schools were released Monday. The season concludes May 1 with the SWAC championship game at the home field of the highest seeded team at the end of the season.
Alabama A&M has one other home game at Louis Crews Stadium. That’s March 27 vs. Grambling. The Magic City Classic, the annual rivalry game with Alabama State, is scheduled for April 17 in Birmingham at Legion Field.
Alabama A&M has road contests scheduled against Mississippi Valley State on March 6, Prairie View A&M on March 20 and Jackson State on April 10.
