NASHVILLE — The Southeastern Conference Tournament is back in Music City after a one-year detour to Florida, and almost anyone could go home with this championship.
Eight teams currently are projected to make the NCAA Tournament when the bracket is announced Sunday, with Mississippi State on the bubble. The SEC has five ranked teams, led by No. 4 Alabama, with both Vanderbilt and Arkansas also receiving votes.
Alabama is in position to repeat the same double dip the Crimson Tide managed in Nashville in 2021 when they paired the SEC regular-season title with the tournament championship.
First, the Tide (26-5) must shake their slow-starting woes. They have faced double-digit deficits in each of the last three games, including a 67-61 loss in the regular-season finale at Texas A&M. Alabama won't play until Friday against either Mississippi State or Florida.
“If we had the exact answer, I’d try to fix it,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said.
No. 17 Tennessee (22-9) is the defending tournament champ after snapping its own 41-year drought. The Volunteers can only hope that experience, plus playing close to Knoxville, helps snap their five-game SEC road skid.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Tuesday that the time for inconsistencies is over, with every game approached like a title opportunity, whether there are two or 10 games remaining.
“It's time everybody does exactly what this team needs to do to move on," Barnes said.
And then there's AP SEC coach of the year Buzz Williams, who has No. 18 Texas A&M on the same side of the bracket as No. 23 Kentucky, which hasn't won this event since 2018.
The tournament starts Wednesday night, with free tickets being offered to attract fans to Bridgestone Arena for the opening session featuring the league's bottom four seeds: Mississippi plays South Carolina, followed by LSU and Georgia.
--
Kentucky's drought
The Wildcats haven't won the SEC Tournament title since their 31st in 2018. They teetered on the NCAA bubble for much of the SEC slate before earning the No. 3 seed. They play the last game Friday night, giving coach John Calipari time to figure out a point guard.
Hours after Sahvir Wheeler underwent a medical procedure that Calipari said would sideline him for a couple of weeks, starting guard Cason Wallace hurt his left leg last week in a loss to Vanderbilt. Calipari hopes Wallace and CJ Fredrick (ribs) can practice this week. He also needs more from his reserves.
“The guys on the bench, the greatest thing is they’ve all had an opportunity now,” Calipari said on his radio show.
--
Award season
Alabama freshman Brandon Miller, whose tremendous season on the court has been clouded by controversy off it, is The Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year in the Southeastern Conference.
Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams was named coach of the year on Tuesday in voting by 14 reporters who cover the SEC.
Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV and Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe, last year's national player of the year, were unanimous first-team picks. The other first-team selections are Missouri guard/forward Kobe Brown and Mississippi State forward Tolu Smith.
Miller was a first-team pick on all but one ballot, received 12 player of the year votes and 11 as top newcomer for the regular-season SEC champions and No. 4-ranked Crimson Tide. The 6-foot-9 forward is only the fourth freshman in the last 50 years to lead the SEC in scoring, averaging 19.6 points along with 8.0 rebounds. He is also tops in 3-pointers made, making 92 and hitting at a 40.4% rate.
The second team included Ricky Council IV, Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler, Williams, Florida forward Colin Castleton and Vanderbilt forward Liam Robbins.
