Tickets are still available for Sunday’s Elevate the Stage gymnastics competition in Huntsville featuring Alabama and Auburn.
The college competition starts at 1 p.m. at Propst Arena in the Von Braun Center.
Both Auburn and Alabama have former Olympians competing. For Auburn, it’s Suni Lee. For Alabama, it’s Shallon Olsen.
Joining Alabama and Auburn in the competition will be Arkansas and Georgia.
For more information on tickets, go to ticketmaster.com.
