Auburn running back Tank Bigsby and seven players from Alabama are part of the preseason all-Southeastern Conference first team as voted on by the league’s coaches, the conference announced Tuesday.
Alabama’s seven first-team selections and 15 players overall on the three teams led the league. Nine of Alabama’s defensive players earned a preseason all-conference honor.
Georgia has 11 preseason all-conference players. Auburn has nine, third-most of the league’s 14 teams.
Mississippi State, Missouri and Vanderbilt were the three teams that did not have at least one first-team choice. Vanderbilt, which was winless last season, did not have anyone on the first, second or third team.
Defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, linebackers Christian Harris and Will Anderson Jr., and defensive backs Malachi Moore and Josh Jobe gave the Tide five preseason SEC first-team defensive players.
Wide receiver John Metchie III and lineman Evan Neal are on the first-team offense. Metchie had over 900 receiving yards last year, making him easily the Tide’s most productive returning receiver following the departures of Heisman winner DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.
Alabama, the reigning national champion, led the SEC in both scoring defense (19.4 points per game) and scoring offense (48.5 points).
Bigsby was one of the top two vote-getters at running back, along with Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller. Bigsby rushed for 834 yards in 10 games last year as a true freshman, capping his season with a 26-carry, 192-yard performance at Mississippi State. It was his fourth 100-yard game of the year.
Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley, offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr., linebacker Henry To’o To’o and defensive back Jordan Battle made the second team. To’o To’o is a transfer from Tennessee.
Auburn center Nick Brahms, linebacker Zakoby McClain, defensive back Smoke Monday and kicker Anders Carlson made the preseason all-SEC second team along with Bigsby, who made it as an all-purpose player. Carlson was the Tigers’ lone preseason All-American.
Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr., defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, linebacker Christopher Allen and kicker Will Reichard made the third team.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix tied Missouri’s Connor Bazelak for the third-team spot. Offensive lineman Brodarious Hamm, linebacker Owen Pappoe and defensive back Roger McCreary also represented the Tigers on the third team.
