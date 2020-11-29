TUSCALOOSA — Alabama scored 21 unanswered points in 11 minutes of game time to pull away in Saturday's 42-13 win over Auburn.
1. Run defense continues improving: Auburn mustered 120 yards on 42 carries. The Tigers averaged 2.9 yards per carry and produced just two runs of 10 yards or more. The performance comes after Alabama held Mississippi State to 2.47 yards per carry and Kentucky to 1.84 yards per carry, its worst rushing display since Sept. 30, 2017.
Recent opponents — in scheme, talent or both — have not troubled Alabama like when Ole Miss and Georgia averaged 4.7 and 4.83 yards per carry in consecutive games. Auburn, however, comes as close as Alabama has seen since, and the Crimson Tide passed the test easily, even managing a couple of reverses and other typical difficulties of a Gus Malzahn offense.
2. Mac Jones’ Heisman reel: Alabama quarterback Mac Jones threw for five touchdowns, and his final one was a perfectly placed ball over John Metchie III’s shoulder, taking Jones over 300 yards in the process. It was his second such touchdown of the game, after a similar touchdown throw to Jahleel Billingsley.
Jones finished 18-for-26 passing for 302 yards and five touchdowns.
Jones will likely get a chance to showcase his abilities against the other SEC quarterback in the Heisman Trophy race, Florida’s Kyle Trask, in the SEC championship game, but a performance like Saturday's will stand out both in statistical substance and the flash that often attract Heisman Trophy voters.
Jones is also now in reach of Alabama single-season records for passing touchdowns and passing yards.
3. Bend but don’t break: Alabama’s defense had moments of prolong dominance — such as the entire first quarter, when Alabama allowed 40 yards on 17 plays.
For most of the game, however, Alabama’s defense was bending without breaking. Five of Auburn’s eight possessions after the first quarter reached Tide territory, but only one resulted in a touchdown.
A Malachi Moore interception stopped one threat in the second quarter. In the third quarter, a Will Anderson Jr. sack forced a failed 56-yard field goal attempt.
Given Alabama’s offense is a proven commodity — doing it again against Auburn with 445 yards of offense — the Crimson Tide does not need a dominant defense. It needs one that will make critical plays in its own territory to prevent touchdowns, and that’s exactly what it had on Saturday.
