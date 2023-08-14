Georgia will begin its drive for an unprecedented college football championship three-peat as the No. 1 team in The Associated Press preseason Top 25.
The Bulldogs received 60 of 63 first-place votes in the poll released Monday to easily outpoint No. 2 Michigan, which received two first-place votes and has its best preseason rankings since being No. 2 in 1991. The Wolverines' Big Ten rival, Ohio State, is No. 3 with one first-place vote.
Two more Southeastern Conference teams join Georgia in the top five. Alabama is No. 4, the Crimson Tide's lowest preseason ranking in more than a decade, and LSU starts at No. 5, its best preseason ranking since 2016. Tennessee is ranked No. 12. Auburn was among teams also receiving votes. The Southeastern Conference had six teams ranked, most of any league, with Ole Miss at No. 22 and Texas A&M at No. 23 joining Georgia, Alabama, LSU and Tennessee.
For most schools, a preseason No. 4 ranking would feel pretty good. For Alabama, it feels like a sign of decline. The last time the Crimson Tide had a lower preseason ranking was 2009. That was Year 3 for coach Nick Saban in Tuscaloosa, and Alabama went on to win the first of six national championships during his unprecedented run.
This preseason poll is the first since 2015 in which the Tide did not receive at least one first-place vote.
The Tide did run its record streak of top-five preseason rankings to 15. Next best in poll history is 11 for Florida State in 1990-2000. Ohio State has had 11 top-five preseason rankings since 2009.
The Bulldogs have won the last two national titles while going 29-2, but this will be only the second time in program history they have been preseason No. 1. The first was in 2008.
Georgia started the 2021 season No. 5, before going on to win its first national title since 1980. The Bulldogs followed up with a perfect season in 2022 after being preseason No. 3.
Alabama had been preseason No. 1 each of the last two seasons, and five of the previous seven. Clemson was preseason No. 1 in the other two seasons, making Georgia the first team other than the Tide or Tigers to be preseason No. 1 since Ohio State in 2015.
Alabama is also the last team to win back-to-back major college football national championships, doing so in 2011 and '12.
No team has won three straight national titles during the AP poll era, which dates to 1936. For the record, Minnesota, the first official AP champion, was retroactively crowned champion for the 1934 and '35 seasons by a couple of organizations.
Coach Bernie Bierman's Gophers from long ago are the closest thing major college football has to a three-peater.
"We have not addressed that with them," Smart said during SEC media days of chasing college football history. "We've certainly looked at some three-peat scenarios of teams like the Bulls and different sports teams that they might actually know about. No offense to the Minnesota 1935 team, but I don't know if it's going to resonate with my audience."
The Bulldogs are reloading on the defensive front and at quarterback, but do not lack for stars. Tight end Brock Bowers is one of the nation's best players; linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was a second-team All-American; and center Sedrick Van Pran anchors one of the country's most talented offensive lines.
But Georgia should beware of the No. 1 preseason ranking. Since the AP preseason poll started in 1950, 11 teams that started No. 1 also finished No. 1. Only two of those have occurred since 2000: Southern California in 2004 and Alabama in 2017.
"The threat for us is complacency," Smart said. "The first thing you have to do is acknowledge that it's a threat. Like if you acknowledge the complacency is a threat, it's the first step towards stomping it out."
The Top Twenty Five
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (60) 0-0 1572 1
2. Michigan (2) 0-0 1490 3
3. Ohio St. (1) 0-0 1400 4
4. Alabama 0-0 1398 5
5. LSU 0-0 1276 16
6. Southern Cal 0-0 1245 12
7. Penn St. 0-0 1177 7
8. Florida St. 0-0 1147 11
9. Clemson 0-0 1032 13
10. Washington 0-0 977 8
11. Texas 0-0 882 25
12. Tennessee 0-0 868 6
13. Notre Dame 0-0 863 18
14. Utah 0-0 811 10
15. Oregon 0-0 732 15
16. Kansas St. 0-0 501 14
17. TCU 0-0 416 2
18. Oregon St. 0-0 406 17
19. Wisconsin 0-0 386 -
20. Oklahoma 0-0 296 -
21. North Carolina 0-0 292 -
22. Mississippi 0-0 281 -
23. Texas A&M 0-0 227 -
24. Tulane 0-0 224 9
25. Iowa 0-0 131 -
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 101, South Carolina 73, UCLA 66, UTSA 64, Arkansas 22, Boise St. 17, Pittsburgh 16, Kentucky 14, Louisville 10, Troy 10, Kansas 10, Auburn 7, Minnesota 6, Toledo 4, Duke 4, Mississippi St. 4, Florida 4, Illinois 3, Baylor 3, Coastal Carolina 3, South Alabama 1, NC State 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1.
