Alabama Arkansas Football

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) celebrates with tight end Cameron Latu (81) after scoring a touchdown against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. [MICHAEL WOODS/AP PHOTO]

 Michael Woods

Can't hide problems when conference play starts.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.