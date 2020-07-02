Ardmore’s Cole Cheatham plans to play baseball for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
The left-handed pitcher announced Wednesday on Twitter that he has committed to play baseball at the SEC school.
Cheatham just finished his junior season at Ardmore for head coach Andrew Smith.
Before moving to Ardmore where his father is an assistant coach, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Cheatham played at Danville. He was selected for The Daily’s Class 1A-4A All-Area team as a sophomore outfielder/pitcher.
Cheatham had 72 strikeouts in 42 innings for the Hawks while posting a 4-3 record that included one no-hitter. He led Danville with a .392 batting average.
He is the second area player to commit recently to playing baseball in the SEC. West Morgan’s Skyler Hutto, who will graduate in 2022, announced his commitment to Alabama last month.
