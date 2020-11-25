The future for Ardmore’s Raegan Clem leads to Florence.
The Tigers’ catcher signed Tuesday to continue her softball career playing for the North Alabama Lions.
Clem starred for Ardmore last spring before the season was stopped due to COVID-19. Over the summer she was selected to the North team for the Alabama High School Athletic Association All-Star Week. Those games were also canceled due to COVID-19.
In 2019, Clem was a Decatur Daily All-Area selection as a sophomore at West Limestone. She hit .420 with nine home runs and 23 RBIs that season.
Ashley Cozart will begin her eighth season as UNA softball’s head coach next spring. The Lions won the 2016 NCAA Division II national championship. The program moved up to Division I in 2019. The Lions were 16-7 last spring before having the rest of the season canceled due to COVID.
UNA competes in the Atlantic Sun Conference with schools from around the Southeast that include Lipscomb in Nashville, Kennesaw State in the Atlanta area, Liberty University in Virginia and several schools in Florida.
