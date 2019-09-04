Former Priceville All-State quarterback Kaleb Barker excelled Saturday when he returned to Troy’s starting lineup for the first time since suffering a torn ACL midway through last season.
Barker completed 18 of his 29 passing attempts for 282 yards and two touchdowns, including a 61-yard score to Reggie Todd. Troy beat Campbell 43-14.
Barker won the starting job before last year and threw for 1,013 yards and 10 touchdowns in six games before the injury took the rest of the season from him.
It was Barker’s third major knee injury in his football career.
“The emotions were rolling, but it wasn’t scared emotion, it was a happy emotion, like, ‘I’m finally back,’ ” Barker told The Dothan Eagle. “All glory to God, man. Three ACLs, that’s hard to come back from. I’m just blessed to still play this game.”
Barker will have an off week before Troy takes on Southern Miss on Sept. 14.
“I had teammates come up and say how glad they are for me to be back,” Barker said. “That just makes things even better. I want to try to influence this team the most I can, being the quarterback. So I’m super excited. It’s a good group of guys and it’s a great win for us.”
Here is how other Division I football players from the area fared in the first week of the season:
• Marcus Webb, Austin, Troy, defensive tackle, senior — Webb posted two sacks that resulted in a loss of 16 yards for Campbell.
• Reddy Steward, Austin, Troy, defensive back, freshman — Steward appeared in his first college football game on Saturday, tallying three total tackles and a pass breakup. Troy listed Steward as second-team cornerback on the preseason depth chart.
• Kannon Biggs, Athens, Troy, offensive lineman, freshman — Biggs showed up on Troy’s participation chart but did not record any stats on the offensive line.
• Josh Pearson, Austin, Jacksonville State, wide receiver, redshirt senior — Pearson once again made his presence known for the Gamecocks. He caught five passes for 81 yards and scored on a 33-yard reception in a 35-14 loss to Southeastern Louisiana. Jacksonville State hopes to bounce back against Chattanooga on Saturday.
• Reed Blankenship, West Limestone, Middle Tennessee, safety, junior — Blankenship, a Thorpe Award watch list member, recorded seven tackles in a 40-21 loss to Michigan. Middle Tennessee State will host Tennessee State for its next game on Saturday.
• Marquice Robinson, Austin, Florida Atlantic, offensive line, redshirt freshman — Robinson started at right tackle for the Owls in a 45-21 loss to No. 5 Ohio State. Florida Atlantic hosts UCF on the CBS Sports Network on Saturday for its next game.
• Sylvaughn Turner, East Limestone, Murray State, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Turner caught four passes for 33 yards with his longest reception going for 10 yards. Murray State beat Pikeville 59-20 and will play at Georgia on Saturday.
• Asa Martin, Austin, Memphis, running back, sophomore — Martin recently transferred to the University of Memphis after a short stint with Miami. Martin will redshirt this season and have three years of eligibility starting with the 2020 season.
• Deonte Brown, Austin, Alabama, offensive line, redshirt junior — Brown is suspended for the first four games. True freshman Evan Neal started at Brown’s left guard position against Duke.
• Chadarius Townsend, Tanner, Alabama, wide receiver, redshirt sophomore — Even with two of Alabama’s top running backs being suspended, Townsend didn’t see any action in Alabama’s 42-3 win over Duke.
• Keondre Swoopes, Hartselle, UAB, defensive back, freshman — Swoopes appeared on UAB’s participation chart in a 24-19 win over Alabama State, but he didn’t record any stats. UAB travels to Akron for its next game.
• Dexter Fuqua, Tanner, Alabama A&M, offensive line, redshirt sophomore — Fuqua started at right guard in the Bulldogs’ 35-30 win over Morehouse College. Alabama A&M plays Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.
