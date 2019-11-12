Former Priceville standout Kaleb Barker added another 300-yard game to his resume in a 49-28 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday. He completed 27 of his 41 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns.
The performance was Barker’s fifth 300-yard game of this season. His season high is his 504-yard game against Southern Miss. Barker is now up to 2,806 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. That puts him at first in the Sun Belt conference in both yards and passing touchdowns.
Barker and Troy face Texas State on the road for their next game.
Here is how other NCAA Division I players from the area fared in Week 11 games:
• Marcus Webb, Austin, Troy, defensive line, senior — Webb was a terror against Georgia Southern. He had three sacks that resulted in a loss of 11 yards. He also had seven tackles with three of those being solo stops. He earned Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week honors after his performance.
• Reddy Steward, Austin, Troy, defensive back, freshman — Steward had two solo stops in the win over Georgia Southern.
• Josh Pearson, Austin, Jacksonville State, wide receiver, redshirt senior — Pearson did his best to help the Gamecocks get a win on Saturday, catching eight passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 13 touchdowns this season. That gives him 30 for his last two years. Jacksonville State faces Eastern Kentucky in two weeks for its next game.
• Quez Watkins, Athens, Southern Miss, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Watkins caught five passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in a 37-2 win over UAB. Southern Miss plays a road game at UTSA for its next game.
• Deonte Brown, Austin, Alabama, offensive line, redshirt junior — Brown started at right guard for Alabama in its 46-41 loss against LSU. Alabama plays Mississippi State on the road on Saturday for its next game.
• Keondre Swoopes, Hartselle, UAB, defensive back, freshman — Swoopes made one tackle in the loss to Southern Miss. UAB faces UTEP for its next game on Saturday.
• Drew Beddingfield, West Limestone, North Alabama, defensive line, redshirt freshman — Beddingfield made one tackle in a 49-38 loss to Monmouth.
• Jakob Terry, Lawrence County, North Alabama, fullback, redshirt junior — Terry started at fullback for UNA but did not record any stats. UNA plays Gardner-Webb for its next game on Saturday.
• Marquice Robinson, Austin, Florida Atlantic, offensive line, redshirt freshman — Robinson started at right guard for FAU in a 37-7 win over FIU. Florida Atlantic faces UTSA in two weeks for its next game.
• Dexter Fuqua II, Tanner, Alabama A&M offensive line, redshirt sophomore — Fuqua II started at right guard in a 48-43 win over Jackson State. Alabama A&M plays Alcorn State on Saturday for its next game.
• Sylvaughn Turner, East Limestone, Murray State, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Murray State was off this week and plays Austin Peay on Saturday for its next game.
