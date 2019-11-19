Former Priceville star Kaleb Barker tied Troy’s single-game record for touchdown passes in a 63-27 rout of Texas State on Saturday. He threw for six touchdowns, with five of those coming in the first half. Barker completed 30 of his 43 attempts for 363 yards.
His six touchdowns are the third most in a game in the FBS this season and the second most in Sun Belt Conference history. The performance was good enough to earn him Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week and Allstate Sugar Bowl Manning Star of the Week.
Barker now has 30 touchdown passes this season, which puts him at third all-time in both Troy and Sun Belt history. He needs eight more touchdowns to break the Sun Belt record and 12 to break the Troy record that predates it joining the league.
Barker now has 3,169 yards. That leads the Sun Belt. He also is first in touchdown passes in the conference. He ranks fifth in the nation in touchdown passes behind only Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, LSU’s Joe Burrow and Washington State’s Anthony Gordon.
He also ranks fifth in the nation in passing yards.
Barker will have two more chances to break records. Troy travels to Louisiana on Saturday for its next game. After that, it hosts Appalachian State at home on Nov. 29.
Here is how other NCAA Division I players from the area fared in their Week 12 games:
• Marcus Webb, Austin, Troy, defensive end, senior — Webb started for Troy at defensive end but did not record any stats.
• Reddy Steward, Austin, Troy, defensive back, freshman — Steward had two solo tackles in the win over Texas State. He has nine tackles this season.
• Quez Watkins, Athens, Southern Miss, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Watkins caught seven passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. He has 921 yards and five touchdowns this season. Southern Miss hosts Western Kentucky on Saturday for its next game.
• Jakob Terry, Lawrence County, North Alabama, fullback, redshirt junior — Terry blocked a punt in the second quarter of UNA’s 34-30 win over Gardner-Webb. The blocked punt gave UNA the ball at Gardner-Webb’s 38-yard line and set up a Lions touchdown.
• Drew Beddingfield, West Limestone, North Alabama, defensive line, redshirt freshman — Beddingfield played in the win over Gardner-Webb but did not record any stats.
• Keondre Swoopes, Hartselle, UAB, defensive back, freshman — Swoopes made one tackle in a 37-10 win over UTEP. UAB faces Louisiana Tech on Saturday for its next game.
• Deonte Brown, Austin, Alabama, offensive line, redshirt junior — Brown started at right guard for Alabama in a 38-7 win over Mississippi State. Alabama hosts Western Carolina on Saturday for its next game.
• Sylvaughn Turner, East Limestone, Murray State, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Turner caught one pass for 24 yards in a loss to Austin Peay. Murray State faces Southeast Missouri for its next game.
• Marquice Robinson, Austin, Florida Atlantic, offensive line, redshirt freshman — Robinson and the Owls were off this week but face UTSA on Saturday.
• Josh Pearson, Austin, Jacksonville State, wide receiver, redshirt senior — Pearson and Jacksonville State were off this week but face Eastern Kentucky on Saturday for their next game.
