Former West Limestone standout Reed Blankenship showed Saturday why he was named before the season to the Thorpe Award watch list for the nation’s top overall defensive back.
The junior was a nightmare for the opposing offense, picking off two passes in Middle Tennessee State’s 45-26 win over Tennessee State.
His efforts earned him Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week.
"I saw a formation and kind of knew what they were going to throw," Blankenship told reporters after the game. "That's just all about preparation.”
Blankenship, an All-Conference USA selection last season, had two interceptions his freshman year and four interceptions his sophomore season. It was his second multi-interception game of his career.
He also managed to block an extra point early in the game. Blankenship finished the day with a team-high nine tackles and added a pass breakup to his stat line.
Here is how other local athletes playing Division I football fared in Week 2:
• Josh Pearson, Austin, Jacksonville State, wide receiver, redshirt senior — Jacksonville State bounced back from an opening week loss with a 41-20 win over Chattanooga. Pearson caught three passes for 25 yards with a reception that went for 18 yards. Jacksonville State plays Eastern Washington on Saturday.
• Marquice Robinson, Austin, Florida Atlantic, offensive line, redshirt freshman — Robinson started at right tackle for the Owls in a 48-14 loss against UCF. Florida Atlantic plays on the road at Ball State on Saturday.
• Sylvaughn Turner, East Limestone, Murray State, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Turner caught two passes for 13 yards in a 63-17 loss to Georgia. Murray State will play on the road against Toledo on Saturday.
• Deonte Brown, Austin, Alabama, offensive line, redshirt junior — Brown is suspended for the first four games of the season.
• Keondre Swoopes, Hartselle, UAB, defensive back, freshman — Swoopes appeared on UAB’s participation chart in a 31-20 win over Akron, but he didn’t record any stats. UAB is off next week but will travel to South Alabama for its next game on Sept. 21.
• Dexter Fuqua, Tanner, Alabama A&M, offensive line, redshirt sophomore — Fuqua started at right guard for the Bulldogs in a 52-34 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Alabama A&M's next game is on the road Saturday against UNA
• Kaleb Barker, Priceville, Troy, quarterback, senior; Marcus Webb, Austin, Troy, defensive tackle, senior; Reddy Steward, Austin, Troy, defensive back, freshman; and Kannon Biggs, Athens, Troy, offensive lineman, freshman — Troy was off this week but will be back in action against Southern Miss at home on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.