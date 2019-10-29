Former Priceville quarterback Kaleb Barker did all he could to help Troy knock off Georgia State on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough. Barker completed 34 of his 45 passing attempts for 421 yards and two touchdowns as the Trojans lost 52-33 on the road.
“We need to do better as a whole. I think we can put more points on the board,” Barker said after the game. “We’re leaving a lot of things out there on the field. That’s something that hurts me.”
Barker’s two touchdown passes came in the fourth quarter. The first went 23 yards to make it a two-score game. The second was a 7-yard pass that made it 45-33 with Troy trailing. His longest pass of the day was for 64 yards.
His yardage total was his second highest of the season, behind only his 504-yard performance against Southern Miss earlier in the year. Saturday's game also broke a streak of four games in a row where Barker threw an interception.
Barker also passed 2,000 yards for the season. He now sits at 2,091 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has completed 66% of his passes.
Here is how other NCAA Division I players from the area fared in their Week 9 games:
• Marcus Webb, Austin, Troy, defensive tackle, senior — Webb posted two tackles, including a tackle for loss. Troy next faces Coastal Carolina on the road on Saturday.
• Quez Watkins, Athens, Southern Miss, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Watkins caught six passes for 67 yards in a 20-6 win over Rice. Southern Miss is off next week but will face UAB on Nov. 9 for its next game.
• Deonte Brown, Austin, Alabama, offensive line, redshirt junior — Brown started at right guard in Alabama’s 48-7 win over Arkansas. Brown and Alabama will be off this week but will host No. 1 LSU on Nov. 9.
• Josh Pearson, Austin, Jacksonville State, wide receiver, redshirt senior — Pearson caught one pass for 19 yards in a 14-12 win over Murray State. It was his lowest yardage total of the season. Jacksonville State plays a road game against UT-Martin on Saturday.
• Sylvaughn Turner, East Limestone, Murray State, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Turner appeared in the loss to Jacksonville State but did not catch a pass. Murray State's next game is against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.
• Jakob Terry, Lawrence County, North Alabama, fullback, redshirt junior — Terry caught one pass but failed to gain any yards in a 41-17 loss to Kennesaw State.
• Drew Beddingfield, West Limestone, North Alabama, defensive line, redshirt freshman — Beddingfield made one tackle in the loss to Kennesaw State. UNA faces Campbell at home for its next game.
• Marquice Robinson, Austin, Florida Atlantic, offensive line, redshirt freshman — Robinson started at right tackle in a 41-3 win over Old Dominion. FAU faces Western Kentucky on the road for its next game on Saturday.
• Dexter Fuqua II, Tanner, Alabama A&M offensive line, redshirt sophomore — Fuqua started at offensive guard for Alabama A&M in a 43-41 triple overtime win over Alabama State in the Magic City Classic. Alabama A&M faces Southern on the road on Saturday for its next game.
• Keondre Swoopes, Hartselle, UAB, defensive back, freshman — Swoopes and the Blazers were off this week but will face Tennessee on Saturday.
