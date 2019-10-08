Former Austin High receiver Josh Pearson was at the center of a Jacksonville State comeback effort against Tennessee State on Saturday.
The Gamecocks trailed 17-0 in the first quarter before getting a field goal. In the second quarter, Pearson caught a 20-yard scoring pass to give Jacksonville State its first touchdown and narrow the deficit to seven points.
With Jacksonville State trailing 23-17 in the third quarter, Pearson caught an 8-yard pass from quarterback Zerrick Cooper to put Jacksonville State ahead by one point. The Gamecocks scored again to seal the comeback and a 31-23 victory.
Pearson finished with seven catches for 87 yards. His two touchdowns gave him nine touchdown receptions for the season. He now has 26 touchdowns as a Gamecock, tightening his grip on Jacksonville State’s career receiving touchdown record, which he broke a week earlier.
Pearson and Jacksonville State will play a road game against Eastern Illinois next week.
Here is how other area players fared in NCAA Division I Week 6 games:
• Reed Blankenship, West Limestone, Middle Tennessee State, safety, junior — Blankenship made six tackles and recovered a fumble in Middle Tennessee State’s 24-13 win over Marshall. The Blue Raiders face Florida Atlantic on Saturday on the road.
• Sylvaughn Turner, East Limestone, Murray State, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Turner caught two passes for 10 yards in a win over Eastern Illinois. Murray State plays Tennessee State on the road on Saturday for its next game.
• Kaleb Barker, Priceville, Troy, quarterback, senior — Barker passed for 92 yards on 15 completions. He threw a touchdown pass and two interceptions in a 42-10 loss to Missouri. Troy is off this week but will face South Alabama on Oct. 16 for its next game.
• Marcus Webb, Austin, Troy, defensive tackle, senior — Webb made one tackle in the loss to Missouri.
• Dexter Fuqua II, Tanner, Alabama A&M offensive line, redshirt sophomore — Fuqua started at right guard for Alabama A&M in a win over Texas Southern. Alabama A&M will face Grambling State for its next game on Saturday.
• Jakob Terry, Lawrence County, North Alabama, fullback, redshirt junior — Terry appeared in UNA’s 40-34 loss to Hampton but did not have any stats. UNA is off next week but will face Charleston Southern on Oct. 19 for its next game.
• Drew Beddingfield, West Limestone, North Alabama, defensive line, redshirt freshman — Beddingfield appeared in UNA’s 40-34 loss to Hampton but did not have any stats.
• Keondre Swoopes, Hartselle, UAB, defensive back, freshman — Swoopes appeared in UAB’s 35-20 win over Rice but did not have any stats. UAB plays UTSA on Saturday for its next game.
• Marquice Robinson, Austin, Florida Atlantic, offensive line, redshirt freshman — Robinson and Florida Atlantic were off this week but will face Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
• Deonte Brown, Austin, Alabama, offensive line, redshirt junior — Brown and Alabama were off this week but will face Texas A&M on the road on Saturday.
• Quez Watkins, Athens, Southern Miss, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Watkins and Southern Miss were off this week but will face North Texas on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.