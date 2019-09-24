Former Austin High receiver Josh Pearson moved up Jacksonville State’s all-time career receiving touchdowns list Saturday in a 30-12 win over North Alabama. Pearson caught seven passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns, earning Ohio Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors.
The three touchdowns put Pearson into second place in school history with 22 touchdown catches.
Pearson is now only behind Joey Hamilton, who had 23 career touchdown catches. Pearson will own the record if he catches at least two more touchdown passes this season.
Pearson’s three touchdown passes also more than doubled his season total this year. Entering the game against North Alabama, he had only two touchdowns in three games.
Last year, he had five in the first three games and seven through four games en route to a 17-touchdown season.
"Teams have definitely been covering me more this year,” Pearson told reporters after the game. “In order to be the best, you have to play like you're the best. I try to get better each week regardless of who else is out there defending me. The way I see it, too, if they put two people on me, that gives me a chance to get one of our other guys open."
Pearson’s touchdowns came from 12, 67 and 53 yards out. Pearson and the Gamecocks turn their attention to Austin Peay on Saturday on the road.
Here is how other NCAA Division I players from the area fared in Week 4:
• Kaleb Barker, Priceville, Troy, quarterback, senior — Barker once again filled the stat sheet, completing 27 of his 37 passing attempts for 214 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-7 win over Akron. He also rushed for 42 yards and one touchdown. Barker threw his first interception of the season as well. Troy will host Arkansas State on Saturday.
• Marcus Webb, Austin, Troy, defensive tackle, senior — Webb started at defensive tackle for Troy but did not record any stats.
• Kannon Biggs, Athens, Troy, offensive lineman, freshman — Biggs saw action in Troy’s win over Akron but did not record any stats.
• Reddy Steward, Austin, Troy, defensive back, freshman — Steward saw action in Troy’s win over Akron but did not record any stats.
• Quez Watkins, Athens, Southern Miss, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Watkins caught three passes for 24 yards, including a 17-yard reception in a 49-7 loss to Alabama. Southern Miss hosts UTEP on Saturday.
• Chadarius Townsend, Tanner, Alabama, running back, redshirt sophomore — Townsend ran the ball twice against Southern Miss but ended up posting -2 yards in the win. Alabama faces Ole Miss at home on Saturday.
• Deonte Brown, Austin, Alabama, offensive line, redshirt junior — Brown served the final game of his four-game suspension against Southern Miss. Brown will be available against Ole Miss and could compete for the starting left guard spot, which he held for the last half of the 2018 season. Alabama coach Nick Saban said it is up to Brown to earn his way back into the starting lineup.
"The guy's got to beat somebody out," Saban said in his Monday press conference. "Nobody's entitled to play."
• Sylvaughn Turner, East Limestone, Murray State, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Turner caught his first touchdown pass of the season on a 7-yard catch. Turner had two catches for 11 yards in a 59-7 win over Morehead State. Murray State will travel to Tennessee-Martin on Saturday.
• Marquice Robinson, Austin, Florida Atlantic, offensive line, redshirt freshman — Robinson started at right tackle for the fourth straight game in a 42-7 win over Wagner. Florida Atlantic faces Charlotte on the road on Saturday.
• Keondre Swoopes, Hartselle, UAB, defensive back, freshman — Swoopes played in UAB’s 35-3 win over South Alabama but did not record any stats. UAB will play Western Kentucky on Saturday on the road.
• Dexter Fuqua II, Tanner, Alabama A&M, offensive line, redshirt sophomore — Fuqua started at right guard in a 55-21 loss to Samford. Alabama A&M faces Central State on Saturday.
• Drew Beddingfield, West Limestone, North Alabama, defensive line, redshirt freshman — Beddingfield played in North Alabama’s loss to Jacksonville State but did not record any stats. North Alabama hosts Presbyterian on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.