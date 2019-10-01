Former Austin High star Josh Pearson put himself at the top of Jacksonville State's football record book on Saturday.
Pearson caught two touchdown passes in a 52-33 loss to Austin Peay to move into first place on the Gamecocks’ all-time career touchdown receptions list with 24 for his career. He passed the 23 TD catches by Joey Hamilton, who played from 1996-1999.
Pearson’s record-breaking touchdown came on a 3-yard pass from quarterback Zerrick Cooper in the fourth quarter. Earlier in the quarter, Pearson caught a 16-yard pass from Cooper to tie the record.
Still, Pearson was frustrated with the result of the game.
“I couldn’t even enjoy it really,” Pearson told reporters on Monday. “It’s a nice accolade to have, but it isn’t fun when you lose as a team. It’s still a team sport.”
Pearson finished with eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 438 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Here is how other area players playing NCAA Division I football fared in their Week 5 games:
• Kaleb Barker, Priceville, Troy, quarterback, senior — He completed 34 of his 57 attempts (59.6%) for 367 yards and four touchdowns in a 50-43 loss to Arkansas State. It was his second 300-yard performance of his career.
• Marcus Webb, Austin, Troy, defensive tackle, senior — Webb had four total tackles in the loss to Arkansas State.
• Reddy Steward, Austin, Troy, defensive back, freshman — Steward made one tackle against Arkansas State. Troy will face Missouri on the road on Saturday.
• Deonte Brown, Austin, Alabama, offensive line, redshirt junior — Brown appeared in his first game for the Crimson Tide after serving a four-game suspension to start the season. He played at both left and right guard. Alabama has a bye week next week before facing Texas A&M on the road on Oct. 12.
• Reed Blankenship, West Limestone, Middle Tennessee, safety, junior — Blankenship was second on the team in tackles with eight, but Middle Tennessee State lost to No. 14 Iowa 48-3. It will face Marshall at home on Saturday.
• Quez Watkins, Athens, Southern Miss, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Watkins caught two passes for 97 yards, including a 61-yard reception. Southern Miss is off next week before facing North Texas at home on Oct. 12.
• Jakob Terry, Lawrence County, North Alabama, fullback, redshirt junior — Terry started at fullback in the Lions' 41-21 win over Presbyterian. He has appeared in every game for UNA at that position.
• Drew Beddingfield, West Limestone, North Alabama, defensive line, redshirt freshman — Beddingfield played in the win but did not record any stats. UNA will face Hampton on the road on Saturday for its next game.
• Sylvaughn Turner, East Limestone, Murray State, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Turner played in Murray State’s 40-7 loss against UT-Martin but had no catches. Murray State faces Eastern Illinois on Saturday.
• Marquice Robinson, Austin, Florida Atlantic, offensive line, redshirt freshman — Robinson started at right tackle in a 45-27 win over Charlotte. Florida Atlantic has a bye week before playing Middle Tennessee State in two weeks.
• Keondre Swoopes, Hartselle, UAB, defensive back, freshman — Swoopes played in UAB’s 20-13 loss to Western Kentucky but did not record any stats. UAB hosts Rice on Saturday for its next game.
• Dexter Fuqua II, Tanner, Alabama A&M offensive line, redshirt sophomore — Fuqua started at right guard for Alabama A&M in a 63-20 win over Central State. Alabama A&M will host Texas Southern on Saturday.
