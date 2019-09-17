Troy and Southern Miss put on a show Saturday, and two former local high school football players had big roles as each offense gained more than 500 yards.
Former Athens receiver Quez Watkins, at Southern Miss, and former Priceville quarterback Kaleb Barker, at Troy, stayed busy as the teams combined for 1,154 yards and 12 touchdowns before Southern Miss won 47-42.
Watkins caught seven passes for 209 yards. Two of his catches went for touchdowns, including a 64-yard score that gave Southern Miss a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. His other touchdown was a 19-yarder.
Watkins played in his first game of the season and accounted for nearly half of quarterback Jack Abraham’s 469 yards passing.
"Honestly, words cannot explain how I feel right now," Watkins told reporters after the game. "I'm just truly blessed. That's exactly how I feel, blessed."
Barker was equally impressive in a losing effort. He completed 29 of his 43 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns. That was good enough to earn him Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week.
Barker’s performance also put him at first in the Sun Belt in quarterback rating and passing yards. He’s also thrown six touchdowns without an interception.
“I just kept giving (the receivers) balls, and they just kept making plays,” Barker told reporters. “I feel like a lot of guys had over 100 yards. They just kept making plays for me.”
Watkins will be on national TV on Saturday as Southern Miss travels to play Alabama at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. Barker will also be on the road, facing Akron in a non-conference game.
Here is how other former area players performed in Week 3 of Division I games:
• Marcus Webb, Austin, Troy, defensive tackle, senior — Webb posted three total tackles and a quarterback hurry in the loss to Southern Miss.
• Reddy Steward, Austin, Troy, defensive back, freshman — Steward had one tackle in his third appearance for the Trojans.
• Reed Blankenship, West Limestone, Middle Tennessee, safety, junior — Blankenship continued his hot start to the season with nine total tackles and a forced fumble in a 41-18 loss to Duke. Middle Tennessee will have an off week before facing Iowa on the road on Sept. 28 on ESPN2.
• Josh Pearson, Austin, Jacksonville State, wide receiver, redshirt senior — Pearson caught three passes for 53 yards and a touchdown in a 49-45 win over Eastern Washington. He has 11 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns in three games. Jacksonville State faces UNA on Saturday at home.
• Josh Marsh, Decatur, Auburn, linebacker, redshirt freshman — Marsh recorded two total tackles in a 55-16 win over Kent State. Auburn faces Texas A&M on CBS on the road on Saturday.
• Marquice Robinson, Austin, Florida Atlantic, offensive line, redshirt freshman — Robinson started his third game in a row at right tackle for the Owls, who beat Ball State 41-31. Florida Atlantic faces Wagner at home on Saturday.
• Sylvaughn Turner, East Limestone, Murray State, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Turner caught two passes for 12 yards in a 45-0 loss to Toledo. Murray State plays Morehead State on Saturday at home.
• Dexter Fuqua, Tanner, Alabama A&M, offensive line, redshirt sophomore — Fuqua started at right guard in the Bulldogs’ 31-24 win over UNA. Alabama A&M plays Samford on the road on Saturday.
• Deonte Brown, Austin, Alabama, offensive line, redshirt junior — Brown will serve the final game of his four-game suspension on Saturday against Southern Miss.
