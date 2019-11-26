Former Athens High star Quez Watkins continued his strong season with a solid performance for Southern Miss on Saturday.
Watkins caught eight passes for 90 yards in a 28-10 loss to Western Kentucky. He averaged 8.8 yards per catch. His longest reception of the day went for 28 yards.
The performance helped Watkins cross the 1,000-yard mark for the season. It is his first 1,000-yard season of his career. He has 52 catches for 1,011 yards and five touchdowns. That puts him first on the team in receiving yards and touchdowns, despite having played in only nine of Southern Miss’ 11 games this season.
Watkins will have another chance to improve his regular season stats when Southern Miss travels to face Florida Atlantic on Saturday.
Here is how other NCAA Division I players from the area performed in their Week 13 games:
• Kaleb Barker, Priceville, Troy, quarterback, senior — Barker completed 15 of his 32 attempts for 178 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. Troy lost to Louisiana 53-3.
• Marcus Webb, Austin, Troy, defensive end, senior — Webb had two tackles in the loss to Louisiana.
• Reddy Steward, Austin, Troy, defensive back, freshman — Steward had four total tackles with three of those being solo stops against Louisiana. Troy hosts Appalachian State for its next game.
• Josh Pearson, Austin, Jacksonville State, wide receiver, redshirt senior — Pearson caught two passes that went for 28 yards in a 29-23 loss to Eastern Kentucky. Pearson finished his season with 59 catches for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns. That gave him over 2,000 yards for his career and 30 touchdowns (a school record).
• Deonte Brown, Austin, Alabama, offensive line, redshirt junior — Brown started at right guard in Alabama’s win over Western Carolina. Alabama travels to Auburn for the Iron Bowl on Saturday.
• Marquice Robinson, Austin, Florida Atlantic, offensive line, redshirt freshman — Robinson started at right tackle in a 40-26 win over UTSA. Florida Atlantic faces Southern Miss for its next game.
• Keondre Swoopes, Hartselle, UAB, defensive back, freshman — Swoopes appeared in UAB’s 20-14 win over Louisiana Tech but did not record any stats. UAB faces North Texas on the road Saturday for its next game.
• Dexter Fuqua II, Tanner, Alabama A&M, offensive line, sophomore — Fuqua II started at right guard in a 30-13 win over Mississippi Valley State to end the season for Alabama A&M.
• Sylvaughn Turner, East Limestone, Murray State, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Turner appeared in Murray State's loss to Southeast Missouri but did not have any catches. It was Murray State's final game of the year.
