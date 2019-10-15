North Texas had more than a difficult time covering former Athens High standout Quez Watkins on Saturday. Watkins caught eight passes for 198 yards and a touchdown as Southern Miss beat North Texas 45-27 at home.
Watkins’ longest reception went for 72 yards on a play where he made multiple defenders miss and almost reached the end zone before being pushed out of bounds inside the 5-yard line. He did reach the end zone in the fourth quarter on a 14-yard pass from Jack Abraham that put Southern Miss up by 18.
“When everybody is firing on all cylinders, everybody is connected ... it is really exciting,” Watkins told reporters on Saturday. “With this group of boys, you never know, it can happen in one play and blow the roof off. Like tonight, the whole stadium went crazy and that’s just a great feeling. I get chills thinking about it.”
Watkins now has 528 yards on 20 catches in just four games this season. His 198-yard performance was his second highest of the season only behind his 209-yard day against Troy. Watkins is averaging 128 receiving yards per game this season.
Here is how other area players in NCAA Division I football fared in Week 7 games:
• Josh Pearson, Austin, Jacksonville State, wide receiver, redshirt senior — Pearson continued to give defenses fits. He caught five passes for 70 yards, including two touchdowns of 4 and 39 yards, in a 28-20 win over Eastern Illinois. Pearson now has 595 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. Jacksonville State faces Southeast Missouri on Saturday.
• Deonte Brown, Austin, Alabama, offensive line, redshirt junior — Brown started his first game of the season at right guard with starting offensive lineman Chris Owens out with an injury. Brown helped Alabama gain 448 yards of total offense in a 47-28 win over Texas A&M. Alabama faces Tennessee on Saturday for its next game.
• Reed Blankenship, West Limestone, Middle Tennessee, safety, junior — Blankenship had a big day in a 28-13 loss to Florida Atlantic. He made a team-high 13 tackles, broke up a pass, registered a quarterback hurry and blocked an extra point. Middle Tennessee faces North Texas on the road for its next game on Saturday.
• Marquice Robinson, Austin, Florida Atlantic, offensive line, redshirt freshman — Robinson started at right tackle in the win over Middle Tennessee. Florida Atlantic plays Marshall on Friday for its next game.
• Sylvaughn Turner, East Limestone, Murray State, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Turner ran the ball once but did not gain any yards as Murray State beat Tennessee State 31-17. He did not have a catch. Murray State faces Eastern Kentucky at home on Saturday.
• Dexter Fuqua II, Tanner, Alabama A&M offensive line, redshirt sophomore — Fuqua II started at right guard for Alabama A&M in a loss to Grambling. Alabama A&M has a bye next week but will play Alabama State in the Magic City Classic on Oct. 26.
• Keondre Swoopes, Hartselle, UAB, defensive back, freshman — Swoopes appeared in UAB’s win over UTSA but did not have any stats. UAB plays Old Dominion on Saturday for its next game.
• Jakob Terry, Lawrence County, North Alabama, fullback, redshirt junior — Terry and the Lions were off this week. Terry is coming off of a game where he caught a 30-yard touchdown pass in a close loss to Hampton. He starts at fullback for the Lions. UNA faces Charleston Southern on Saturday.
• Drew Beddingfield, West Limestone, North Alabama, defensive line, redshirt freshman — Beddingfield was off this week.
• Kaleb Barker, Priceville, Troy, quarterback, senior — Barker and the Trojans had a bye this week. Troy will face South Alabama on ESPN2 on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
• Marcus Webb, Austin, Troy, defensive tackle, senior — Webb was off this week.
• Reddy Steward, Austin, Troy, defensive back, freshman — Steward was off this week.
