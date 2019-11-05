Troy's Marcus Webb found himself in the Coastal Carolina backfield multiple times in the Trojans' close 36-35 loss on Saturday.
Webb, a senior and Austin High product, posted two tackles for loss that resulted in minus-7 yards for the Chanticleers. He also had a sack that resulted in a 4-yard loss for Coastal Carolina.
Overall, Webb posted four tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry. Webb has three sacks this year, which ties him for the team lead. He is second on the team in tackles for loss with five.
Webb also has 16 total tackles this season and three quarterback hurries. Webb was an honorable mention last year on the All-Sun Belt team and could be on his way to another selection.
Here is how other NCAA Division I college football players from the area fared in their Week 10 games:
• Kaleb Barker, Priceville, Troy, quarterback, senior — Barker had another big game, completing 26 of his 35 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns. He now has 21 touchdown passes this season. Troy will face Georgia Southern at home Saturday.
• Josh Pearson, Austin, Jacksonville State, wide receiver, senior — Pearson caught six passes for 50 yards in a 22-17 loss to UT-Martin. Jacksonville State has a road game against Tennessee Tech for its next game.
• Drew Beddingfield, West Limestone, North Alabama, defensive line, redshirt freshman — Beddingfield posted a tackle in UNA’s 25-24 win over Campbell.
• Jakob Terry, Lawrence County, North Alabama, fullback, redshirt junior — Terry played at fullback for the Lions in the win over Campbell but did not record any stats. UNA's next game is against Monmouth on the road Saturday.
• Marquice Robinson, Austin, Florida Atlantic, offensive line, redshirt freshman — Robinson started at right tackle in a 35-24 win over Western Kentucky. Florida Atlantic faces FIU on Saturday for its next game.
• Sylvaughn Turner, East Limestone, Murray State, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Turner caught one pass that went for 7 yards in a 17-7 loss to Tennessee Tech. Murray State plays Austin Peay in two weeks for its next game.
• Dexter Fuqua II, Tanner, Alabama A&M, offensive line, redshirt sophomore — Fuqua started at right guard in a 35-31 loss to Southern. Alabama A&M hosts Jackson State on Saturday.
• Keondre Swoopes, Hartselle, UAB, defensive back, freshman — Swoopes appeared in UAB’s 30-7 loss to Tennessee but did not record any stats. UAB plays a road game against Southern Miss on Saturday for its next game.
• Deonte Brown, Austin, Alabama, offensive line, redshirt junior — Brown and Alabama had a bye week but will face No. 1 LSU on Saturday.
• Quez Watkins, Athens, Southern Miss, wide receiver, redshirt junior — Watkins and Southern Miss had a bye week but face UAB on Saturday.
