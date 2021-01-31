The ASUN is growing and football is on the horizon.
The conference officially announced the addition of Jacksonville State, Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas on Friday.
With Jacksonville State, North Alabama will have an in-state conference opponent in all sports for the first time since going to NCAA Division I.
“A lot of our kids were probably high school teammates (of UNA athletes),” Jacksonville State athletic director Greg Seitz said Friday. “And certainly our older fans, when we were members of the Gulf South Conference together, certainly see North Alabama as a rival.”
Seitz said he often hears from fans that Troy State (now known as Troy) was the Gamecocks’ biggest rival during those days. He said UNA was on equal footing.
“I certainly think that’s going to be something that we can embrace,” Seitz said. “It's going to turn pretty quick because once we start playing all the UNA teams, it's going to be a lot of fun for all involved."
In football, ASUN commissioner Ted Gumbart said all FCS scholarship programs will contend for an automatic bid to the FCS playoffs.
However, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the TimesDaily that there's a possibility not all five FCS football programs will compete in the same league in 2021.
In order to ensure all five schools can contend for an automatic bid, Jacksonville State, Eastern Kentucky and Central Arkansas could join the Western Athletic Conference in football only just for 2021.
Gumbart said Friday that a decision will be announced Feb. 23 on how all ASUN teams will be able to contend for an automatic bid. He said that there is still a possibility that the league could add a sixth football-playing member for the fall.
As of now, North Alabama and Kennesaw State are slated to compete in the Big South. The ASUN expects to have at least six football members by 2022 and its own automatic playoff bid.
“We know that we’re going to promote five outstanding football programs and we will do that with the setting that best fits those schools,” Gumbart said. “We’re (also) open to partnerships that are the best opportunities for those five schools.”
Representatives from all three incoming schools said proximity of opponents was a driving force to join the conference. Central Arkansas athletic director Brad Teague mentioned that the ASUN puts the Bears in a large media market, with the ASUN headquarters being located in Atlanta. The opportunity to have more areas to recruit was also an added factor.
“It certainly opens new doors in these talent-rich areas,” Teague said.
Jacksonville State coach John Grass echoed Teague’s thought process on recruiting. The Gamecocks already recruit against UNA, Kennesaw State and others in the league. He sees adding a footprint with schools in Florida as a benefit as well.
Eastern Kentucky athletic director Matt Roan said the move is beneficial, especially in terms of creating new rivalries.
As far as other sports, Gumbart said the league will continue to explore divisions, much like the North and the South divisions implemented for sports like soccer, baseball and softball this spring.
"Divisional play is going to be part of the plan moving forward, it just allows schools, it's going to be a multiple-year phase to recover from the financial effects of this pandemic," Gumbart said. "Even if we get beyond this virus, the financial aspects will linger for a number of years."
Gumbart said the league will continue to explore how to approach divisional play sport-by-sport.
The ASUN expansion has been a two-year process, Gumbart said. While there is more work ahead, he’s satisfied with the league’s current growth.
"The satisfaction of seeing the blueprint built, then seeing it approved, then seeing amended as the pandemic affected the possible moves that we could make, and changing the partners that were more interested, getting through all the hurdles for a multi-team expansion, it's been quite an experience," Gumbart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.