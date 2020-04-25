It’s once an Eagle always an Eagle for Athens’ Quez Watkins.
The former star receiver for the Athens Golden Eagles and Southern Miss Golden Eagles was selected in the sixth round of Saturday’s NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.
After catching 64 passes for 1,178 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games, Watkins caught the attention of teams during the NFL combine when his speed in the 40-yard dash. He had the second fastest time with a 4.35. Only Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs was faster at 4.27.
Watkins is the first area player taken in the NFL draft since Decatur’s Rolando McClain. The former Alabama linebacker was the eighth overall selection by the Raiders in the 2010 draft.
