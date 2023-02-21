top story Auburn blasts UNA at Toyota Field Staff report Feb 21, 2023 Feb 21, 2023 Updated 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON — The No. 17-ranked Auburn Tigers whipped the UNA Lions, 13-1, Tuesday night in a game played at Toyota Field.Auburn pounded out 15 hits, including home runs from Bobby Peirce and Bryson Ware. Peirce went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Ware had a 3-for-3 game with three RBIs.Three Auburn pitchers held UNA to just five hits in the game that was called after seven innings.Auburn (3-1) was scheduled to travel to Los Angeles this weekend for a series with USC. Because of the weather forecast for the weekend the series has been moved to Auburn.UNA (1-3) has a home series with Miami (Ohio) starting Friday. 