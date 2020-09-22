It seems like it was just yesterday that Deonte Brown was playing for the Austin Black Bears and frightening any opposing defenders that would dare cross his path.
Believe it or not, Brown’s final college season starts Saturday when Alabama opens at Missouri for a 6 p.m. game on ESPN.
The 6-foot-4, 350-pound Brown is scheduled to be the starting right guard for the Crimson Tide. He has started 15 games over the last two seasons and played in 35 games over the last three seasons.
Brown is just one of many local players in Division I games this weekend. If you have the right cable channels, you can watch them play from the comfort of your favorite chair from Thursday to late Saturday.
The games get rolling at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on ESPN with UAB traveling to South Alabama to play in the new 25,000-seat Hancock Whitney Stadium.
UAB has Hartselle’s Keandre Swoopes at defensive back along with Austin defensive lineman Kevin Penn.
There are no local players on the USA roster, but Jaguars defensive coordinator Greg Stewart was an All-State lineman at Austin. JD Byars, the voice on the radio for USA athletics, is a Hartselle native.
Then at 7 p.m. Friday on CBS Sports Network, it’s Middle Tennessee at Texas-San Antonio. West Limestone’s Reed Blankenship is a starting safety for MTSU (0-2). He has 15 tackles in two games for the Blue Raiders, which includes Saturday’s 47-14 loss to Troy.
No. 8 Auburn kicks off the season at 11 a.m. Saturday vs. No. 23 Kentucky at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The one local player on the Auburn roster, Josh Marsh of Decatur, has opted out for this season due to COVID-19.
The Liberty University Flames with East Limestone’s CJ Yarbrough host Florida International at noon Saturday online on ESPN3. Yarbrough had catches for 32 and 21 yards in the Flames' 30-24 win over Western Kentucky last Saturday. Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, a transfer from Auburn, accounted for 301 yards of offense and three touchdowns.
Tanner’s Chadarius Townsend takes the field at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Fox when he and his Texas Tech teammates visit No. 8 Texas in the Big 12 opener for both teams. The junior running back transferred from Alabama. He had six carries for 23 yards and one pass catch in Texas Tech’s 35-33 win over Houston Baptist on Sept. 12.
Former Austin lineman Marquice Robinson plays at Florida Atlantic, which was scheduled to play last Saturday at Georgia Southern. The game was canceled because of COVID-19. Robinson’s FAU Owls will try to play again Saturday vs. South Florida. CBS Sports Network carries the game at 5 p.m.
After the Alabama at Missouri game, ESPN will switch to Provo, Utah, for another game involving a school from Alabama. The Troy Trojans visit No. 18 Brigham Young. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:15 p.m.
Austin’s Reddy Steward is a starting cornerback for Troy. He had two tackles in Troy’s win over Middle Tennessee. Athens’s Kannon Biggs and Hatton’s Gage Saint are reserve offensive linemen for the Trojans.
The next game for No. 17 Memphis, with former Austin running back Asa Martin, is Oct. 3 at Southern Methodist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.