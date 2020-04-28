Austin head football coach Jeremy Perkins said he watched all of last week’s NFL draft.
“I don’t know if it was because I had two former players that had a chance to be drafted or if it was because I was bored with nothing else to watch,” Perkins said. “It was probably a little of both.”
Perkins’ two former players didn’t get drafted, but shortly after the final selection was made Saturday evening, Josh Pearson and Marcus Webb signed free agent contracts. Tampa Bay signed Pearson, a receiver out of Jacksonville State. Seattle signed Webb, a defensive end out of Troy.
“To know both of those young men and know the stories about how they came through here to get the opportunities they now have is pretty special,” Perkins said. “We are all really proud of them.”
Athens is another place that is excited about the future of a former player. Receiver Quez Watkins was a sixth-round selection out of Southern Miss by the Philadelphia Eagles.
“The whole town is really excited for Quez,” Athens head coach Cody Gross said. “Everybody thinks the world of him.”
Having three area players with each one having at least a foot in the door for a possible NFL career is believed to be a first. The last area player drafted by the NFL was Decatur’s Rolando McClain as the eighth overall selection in 2010 by the Oakland Raiders.
Pearson and Webb will attempt to be the first Austin graduates to play in the NFL since 1974. Wayne Moseley, a star running back for the Black Bears in 1968-1970, played in three games for the Buffalo Bills in 1974.
Moseley joined the Bills after a tryout following a college career at Alabama A&M. The Pro Football Archives lists him as having two carries for 6 yards. Most of the carries for a running back at Buffalo in 1974 went to O.J. Simpson. Moseley played in the CFL in 1975 before calling it a career.
Former Austin and Alabama linebacker Greg Gilbert was a fifth-round selection by the Chicago Bears in 1989. Injuries during his senior season at Alabama took a toll and he never played in an NFL regular-season game.
“As proud as I am for Josh and Marcus, I am also proud for our football program,” Perkins said. “This shows that we must be doing something right.”
Next season will be Perkins’ 11th season at Austin. Over the last five seasons, the Black Bears have won 46 games and won two region championships. There’s also been a steady trail of talent leaving Austin to play in college.
There are several former Austin players, who could soon have opportunities in the NFL. Deonte Brown, who is a starting offensive guard at Alabama, could be a high draft pick next year. Offensive lineman Marquise Robinson is a two-year starter at Florida Atlantic. Defensive back Reddy Steward had a good freshman season at Troy.
“When our current players see what these guys have done, it gives them hope,” Perkins said. “They know they are doing the same workouts, wearing the same uniforms, walking the same halls, traveling the same streets and living in the same neighborhoods.
“Now they know that if they work hard and overcome adversity, they could be like Josh, who will soon be catching passes from Tom Brady or like Marcus, who will soon be chasing Russell Wilson.”
Of course as famous as Watkins is or could be in Athens, he’s got a long way to go to be Athens’ most famous NFL player. Philip Rivers will be starting his 17th season as an NFL quarterback this fall and his first with the Indianapolis Colts.
“As great as Philip has been, I think the players on our team relate more to Quez,” Gross said. “Nobody on our team was born when Philip played here. These guys remember when Quez played. A lot of them know him.”
Gross has at least one player on the roster whose father was a teammate with Rivers. Several of Gross’ assistant coaches were on the staff when Watkins played for then-head coach Allen Creasy.
“Quez visits our football facility when he’s home,” Gross said. “It’s always good to see him. He’s a wonderful young man and there’s no doubt he’s an inspiration to a lot of the young men in our program.”
