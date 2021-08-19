The more games Austin wins, the more Black Bears that get to experience the college game.
There are at least 10 former Austin Black Bears on the roster of NCAA Division I programs this fall. There are others playing at the DII, DIII or NAIA level.
Because of last year’s COVID season, players did not lose any eligibility. Running back Asa Martin is back at Memphis as a redshirt junior. Offensive lineman Marquice Robinson returns to Florida Atlantic as a redshirt sophomore.
College football at the DI level is a new experience for four Black Bears this fall. Receiver Tre Shackelford and running back Jevon Jackson are at Austin Peay. Quarterback Quincy Crittendon is at Samford. Nose guard Jalik Malone is at Alabama State.
Some other area players to keep an eye on are Hartselle defensive back Keondre Swoopes at UAB, Decatur’s Turner Stepp and Hartselle’s Jackson Boyer both playing defense at Navy, and West Limestone's Reed Blankenship, who returns for his second senior season at Middle Tennessee.
Here’s a list of area players that are on the rosters of NCAA Division I schools:
---
Austin: Asa Martin, redshirt Jr., Memphis, running back; Reddy Steward, Soph., Troy, cornerback; Kevin Penn, redshirt Soph., UAB, defensive line; Antonio Robinson, Jr., Alabama A&M, running back; Marquice Robinson, redshirt Soph., Florida Atlantic, offensive line; Awysum Harris, Fr., Alabama State, linebacker; Jalik Malone, Fr., defensive line, Alabama State; Quincy Crittendon, Fr., Samford, quarterback; Tre Shackelford, Fr., Austin Peay, receiver; Jevon Jackson, Fr., Austin Peay, running back
---
Brewer: Devin Weathers, Fr., UNA, defensive back
---
Danville: Luke Nail, Fr., UNA, tight end
---
Decatur: Jackson Hall, redshirt Fr., offensive line, Jacksonville State; Turner Stepp, Fr., Navy, striker
---
Hartselle: Keondre Swoopes, Jr., cornerback, UAB; Jackson Boyer, Soph., Navy, linebacker; E.J. Colbert, Fr., defensive line, UNA; Kelvin Morris, Fr., defensive lineman, Tennessee-Chattanooga
---
West Morgan: Austin Guyse, Soph., offensive line, Samford
---
Hatton: Gage Saint, Fr., Troy, offensive line
---
Lawrence County: Jakob Terry, redshirt Sr., UNA, fullback;
---
R.A. Hubbard: Riely Evans, redshirt Fr., UNA, defensive back
---
Athens: Kannon Biggs, redshirt Fr., Troy, offensive line; Ethan Rinke, redshirt Fr., South Alabama, linebacker; Keenan Hambrick, Fr., Western Carolina, receiver; Rush Boyett, Fr., Samford, defensive tackle
---
East Limestone: Sylvaughn Turner, Sr., Samford, defensive back; Terrance Corbett, redshirt Sr., Murray State, linebacker; JD Broussard, Soph., Austin Peay, offensive line; Haze Solomon, Fr., Tennessee-Chattanooga, offensive line
---
Tanner: Chadarius Townsend, Sr., Texas Tech, running back; Zakobe Shoulders, redshirt Fr., UNA, defensive line
---
West Limestone: Reed Blankenship, Sr., Middle Tennessee, safety; Drew Beddingfield, redshirt Soph., UNA, defensive line; River Helms, Fr., Western Kentucky, tight end
