Marcus Webb still remembers the day at Austin football practice when his life changed.
Then-assistant coach Steve Carter suggested that Webb change positions from linebacker to defensive end. Instead of being in position behind the defensive line looking to go make a play, he would be in a three-point stance at the end of the line ready to fire off the ball and cause chaos in the backfield.
“He said if I put my hand down in the dirt that I could someday make a million dollars,” Webb said. “I had never even seriously thought about playing college football. He’s talking about me playing in the NFL.”
The NFL draft is Thursday-Saturday. Webb has no expectations about being drafted, but he is a prime candidate to land a free agent contract. Last year going into his senior season at Troy, few people would have thought that possible.
“The biggest things stopping Marcus have been inconsistency and nagging injuries,” Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins said. “That was his problem at Troy. He’s always had a world of potential.”
Webb was a good linebacker at Austin but he became an even better defensive end for his senior season.
“Marcus has one of the quickest first steps I’ve ever seen,” Austin assistant coach Mitchell Knox said. “He’s perfect for defensive end. He had like 23 sacks his senior season.”
Troy seemed like the perfect place for Webb. The Trojans know how to turn out defensive ends that can make money in the NFL. DeMarcus Ware was a first round pick for the Dallas Cowboys in 2005. He played 12 seasons and recorded 138 sacks. Osi Umenyira was a second-round pick by the New York Giants in 2003. He played 11 years and had 85 sacks. Ware retired with one Super Bowl ring. Umenyira retired with two.
Webb redshirted his first year at Troy in 2016. In 2017, he was moved to defensive tackle. The team needed help on the inside of the defensive line. That meant he had to bulk up for the physical battle inside. Webb finished with four sacks and two blocked kicks.
In 2018, Webb had 34 pressures on opposing quarterbacks to go with 1½ sacks. He forced a fumble in Troy’s upset win over Nebraska.
Depth was a problem all across the defensive line for Troy in 2019. After a 3-5 start, Webb was moved back to defensive end for the game with Georgia Southern. He had seven tackles and three quarterback sacks.
“That was the first game I had played at defensive end in three years,” Webb said. “I felt like I was back at home where I needed to be playing.”
Webb went into last season listed as weighing 279 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame. Since the season ended, he’s worked on getting his weight down to help with his speed. He weighed 247 pounds at Troy’s Pro Day on March 5. Ware and Umenyira both weighed in the 250-260 range during their NFL careers.
The weight loss paid off. Webb’s time in the 40-yard dash at Pro Day was 4.63. That would have been the second fastest time for a defensive lineman at the NFL Combine.
“The thing with Marcus is that sometimes he doesn’t know how good a football player he can be,” Knox said. “His potential is unlimited. Hopefully he’ll get with a team that can tap into that potential.”
