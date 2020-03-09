Calhoun pitchers Collin Partain and Billy Williams came up big for the Warhawks over the weekend.
Partain, who played at Austin, threw a complete game five-hitter in a 6-2 victory in a conference opener over Wallace State on Friday. He struck out five.
Williams, who played at Ardmore, matched Partain on Sunday with a complete game five-hitter in a 15-3 win over Wallace. He had seven strikeouts.
The teams ended up splitting the four-game series. Wallace won 5-4 on Friday and 10-9 on Sunday
Calhoun’s Chance Childers, who played at Grissom, drove in 11 runs in three games in the series with a home run and double. Teammate Peyton Colvard of Cullman had a home run and four RBIs in Sunday’s win.
The Warhawks (8-10, 2-2) travel to Bevill State on Thursday for two conference games. The teams continue the series at Calhoun on Saturday at noon.
