Former Austin pitcher Collin Partain was the winning pitcher for Calhoun in one of the Warhawks’ two victories in a four-game series vs. Marion Military Institute.
Partain pitched five innings in a 9-0 win at home last Thursday. He allowed three hits while striking out five. Russellville’s Skylar Holland had a home run and four RBIs.
The Warhawks took the second game 4-2 behind Ardmore’s Hogan Whitt, who went 2-for-3 with one run scored. Four Calhoun pitchers allowed no earned runs with eight strikeouts in seven innings.
Calhoun lost two games at Marion on Saturday, 10-0 and 4-2. In the 10-0 loss, Holland had Calhoun’s only hit. In the 4-2 loss, the Warhawks got home runs from Brett Dingess and Tomas Sanchez.
The Warhawks travel to Montgomery on Thursday for a doubleheader vs. Wallace-Dothan at Faulkner University. The next conference series is March 18 at home vs. Central Alabama.
One of Central Alabama’s top pitchers is Decatur freshman Carter Gannaway, who leads the state with 32 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings.
