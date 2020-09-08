The list of Hartselle baseball players headed to the next level has gotten longer.
Over the weekend, pitcher Will Turner committed to Auburn and outfielder Coleman Mizell selected Alabama.
It will be awhile before Turner pitches for the Auburn Tigers. The lefty graduates from Hartselle in 2022. He joins fellow Hartselle pitcher Elliott Bray, a righty, who is also in the Class of 2022. Bray committed to Auburn in October 2019.
Mizell is a left-handed hitting outfielder, who graduates in 2023. He’s a three-sport athlete, who also plays basketball and football.
Drew Cartee, another left-handed Hartselle pitcher, is expected to sign with Samford this fall. Cartee graduates in May.
Hartselle’s Garrett Wade is a sophomore pitcher at Auburn.
