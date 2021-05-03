Former East Limestone baseball player Justin Carlin had a game to remember Saturday.
The Western Kentucky junior outfielder went 4-for-5 with three home runs and eight RBIs in the Hilltoppers’ 15-5 win over Marshall.
Carlin (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) hit a one-run homer, a two-run homer and a grand slam.
"I don't think I've ever even hit two home runs in a single game so that was definitely a first for me," said Carlin. "Having another chance to be up there in the last inning and hit a third one — it was a special day for me — I'll always remember that one."
Carlin played baseball at East Limestone for Bradley Craig. He was an All-State selection in 2016 and 2017. He hit .412 with seven home runs in his senior season.
After two years of junior college baseball at Columbia State in Tennessee, Carlin signed with Western Kentucky, which is coached by former Auburn head coach John Pawlowski.
The Hilltoppers (23-21, 13-11) are tied for third place in the Eastern Division of Conference USA.
