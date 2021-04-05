The Calhoun Warhawks are back in league play with a doubleheader Thursday at home vs. Lawson State starting at noon.
Calhoun (9-19, 5-11) went 1-3 in a series last week with conference rival Wallace State-Hanceville. Wallace State won the first three games 5-1, 6-3 and 4-3. Calhoun salvaged the final game in the series, 8-7.
In the Calhoun win, Cannon Daversa had a home run and three RBIs. Ardmore’s Jason Hogan added a home run.
Calhoun highlights in the three losses were a home run from Skylar Holland, a triple and three RBIs for Brett Dingess and a home run for Roland Ryan.
The Warhawks are 1-8 in one-run games this season.
