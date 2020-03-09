Moulton’s Rachel Childress is now a two-time All-Conference USA team selection.
The UAB senior was named to this year’s team Monday. She made the team last year as a junior.
UAB (20-10) closed out the regular season Saturday with a 90-46 win over Rice. Childress scored 14 points with four field goals behind the three-point line, including the 415th of her career. She’s now tied for fifth all-time in NCAA history.
This season, Childress averaged 16.7 points a game while hitting 103 of 227 3-point shots.
UAB plays Louisiana Tech on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the C-USA Tournament in Frisco City, Texas.
