HUNTSVILLE — Decatur’s Katie Speegle scored her 1,000th career point for the UAH Chargers on Saturday.
The former Austin star scored 22 points to go with nine rebounds in UAH’s 81-69 loss at Christian Brothers. The loss broke a 10-game winning streak for the Chargers (17-9). The senior is averaging 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds a game.
Speegle had a huge game last Thursday in the Chargers’ 90-53 win over Shorter with 23 points and 12 rebounds. That win clinched UAH a spot in the Gulf South Conference Tournament.
UAH closes out its home schedule Saturday with a 2 p.m. game vs. Lee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.