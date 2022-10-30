Something that has been missing from the Calhoun community since 2001 returns Tuesday.
Basketball will once again be part of the scene at Calhoun Community College.
Thanks to persistence starting at the top with President Dr. Jimmy Hodges and Athletic Director Nancy Keenum the round ball is back bouncing on the floor at Kelley Gymnasium with teams for women and men.
The Warhawks open the season at home Tuesday vs. Motlow State. The women play at 5:30 p.m. with the men scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. There will be no admission charged at any home games this season.
“We’re so excited to be playing our first game,” women’s head coach Candace Byrd-Vinson said. “There’s been a lot of work in putting this program together from scratch. We’re ready to show our fans what we have.”
Byrd-Vinson should be familiar to area basketball fans. She was an All-State player at Tanner before playing in college at Birmingham-Southern. In 2017, she coached the R.A. Hubbard girls to the Class 1A state championship.
“Getting to coach in college and at Calhoun is a dream come true for me,” Byrd-Vinson said.
Derrick Powell Jr. is leading the men’s program. The Lowndes County native played in college at Marion Military Institute and Faulkner University. He’s coached in the high school and college ranks. Powell comes to Calhoun from Tuskegee University.
“Honestly, the process from start to where we are right now has gone by so fast that it’s hard to think that the season is here,” Powell said. “Taking 15 kids from all walks of life and making a team out of it has been a challenge, but it’s been a fun challenge. It’s time to play.”
The Calhoun men’s program was one of the best in the state for many years under coaching legend Bob Shuttleworth and then John Douglas, a former Calhoun player. The Warhawks were always a top contender for state and national honors.
In 2001, the school’s entire athletic program was closed in a cost-saving decision. Gradually the program has returned fielding teams in baseball, softball, golf, cross country, bass fishing and eSports. Volleyball joined the scene this fall. Now, it’s basketball’s time.
Both basketball coaches admitted they enter the season with a lot of unknowns. How to make rosters with 15 strangers mesh into a successful basketball team is a unique situation.
“We’re jelling players with different personalities, different playing styles and players who are used to different coaching styles,” Byrd-Vinson said. “The big question is how we will respond to adversity. That’s the big unknown.”
When Powell held his team’s first tryout camp, 102 potential players showed up.
“You take 15 players from all walks of life and try to turn them into a team. It’s not easy,” Powell said. “We have three guys who played together at Tennessee Valley Prep. When they are on the court at the same time you can tell they know how to play together.”
Those three players are Ridge Harrison of Hatton, Malik Hawkins of Florence and Trevon Ragland of Sparkman.
Each roster has players from the area that local basketball fans may remember from high school. For the women it’s Tashanti Watkins of Austin, Kyndall Crutcher of Athens, Morgan Morris of Elkmont, Taylor Thatch of East Limestone, Keyera Jeanes of Tanner, Makiyah Horrison of Muscle Shoals, Kennedi Hawkins of Florence and Kesiah and Lesiah Rogers of Sparkman.
“Tashanti has really upped her game since I saw her play in high school,” Byrd-Vinson said. “She’s faster and stronger. She knows how to attack the rim.”
The men’s roster along with Harrison, Hawkins and Ragland has Sebastian Terry of Lawrence County, Antonio Shoulders of Athens, Tyre Patterson of Athens, Wren Cole of Danville, Kennedy Turner of Mae Jemison, Luke Guyette of Huntsville and Mitchell Chaffee of Muscle Shoals. Terry and Chaffee give Calhoun two 6-foot-10 players.
“Size is going to be our biggest concern, especially at guard,” Powell said. “We’ve had six pre-season scrimmages against different schools. It’s tough when you have guards that stretch to maybe 6-1 or 6-2 going against teams with 6-4 and 6-5 guards. That’s the way it is in college basketball.”
