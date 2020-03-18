It’s been a week since the day Katie Speegle will never forget.
The former Austin player and her UAH teammates had left Walker Arena on the campus of Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee. The next day they would be playing Gulf South Conference rival Lee in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Division II National Tournament.
“We had a great practice, and we were feeling a good mojo,” Speegle said. “I shot the ball better than I ever had in that building. I was looking forward to our game.”
Only the game never happened. By the time the UAH Chargers got back to their hotel, the NCAA had canceled the tournament because of the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.
“We already knew that attendance was going to be limited to immediate family members,” Speegle said. “We never dreamed it would be canceled.”
What made it worse is that this was Speegle’s senior season. The end of this basketball season is the end of her career. She’s one of who knows how many basketball players that saw their careers end because of a decision made off the court.
“I knew my career was going to end one way or another this season,” Speegle said. “I just wanted to go out battling. I didn’t get that chance. It’s a tough pill to swallow.”
Speegle was one of two seniors on this season’s team for coach Andrea Lemmond.
“There are teams suffering all across the country,” Lemmond said. “You just really have to feel for the seniors like Katie Speegle and Aryn Sanders.”
While Speegle’s career didn’t end like she wanted, her final season was one to celebrate. The four-year starter averaged 10.5 points and 6.4 rebounds in helping the Chargers go 19-11 after at one time being 8-9. The team set a school record with a 10-game winning streak. UAH won just five games in Speegle’s freshman season.
“This was one of the most fun seasons I’ve ever had playing basketball,” Speegle said. “We had a lot of adversity that brought us closer as a team. I would do anything for this group of girls.”
Speegle is on schedule to receive her nursing degree in December. Playing a college sport no matter the level can be like a full-time job. Getting a nursing degree also places a high demand on time.
“When someone would ask how I manage it, I would say I manage my crying every night,” Speegle said.
She said this year nursing became her top priority and basketball became her escape.
“I think that’s why I enjoyed this season so much,” Speegle said.
Now that escape is over. Speegle hasn’t picked up a basketball since that final practice. The phone calls with her mom, Marie Peplinski, and her father, Dewayne Speegle, don’t include talk about basketball anymore.
“Dad would always say that I needed to shoot the ball more,” Speegle said.
That night in Tennessee, after the initial shock died down and the tears dried, Speegle and her teammates went out to celebrate the season with food and then some bowling.
“This team got a peek of what it’s like to play on the highest platform,” Speegle said. “Maybe next year they can actually get the chance to play game on that platform.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.