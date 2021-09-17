COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has new challenge with his first-year program — handling early success.
The Gamecocks, picked sixth in the seven-team SEC East Division, are 2-0 for the first time in four years and just the second time since starting 2012 with six straight wins under Steve Spurrier, for whom Beamer worked at South Carolina.
Winning a third consecutive game will be difficult as South Carolina steps up in competition. After victories against Eastern Illinois and East Carolina, the Gamecocks head to No. 2 Georgia on Saturday night to open Southeastern Conference play.
“Certainly, we want to celebrate wins and we will,” Beamer said Tuesday. “But it didn’t take long to turn on the tape Sunday, and see all the stuff that we didn’t do right, as well.
“Offensively, defensively, special teams, it’s pretty obvious to our guys we’ve got a lot to get better at.”
Beamer is the first first-year South Carolina head coach to open with a pair of victories since Richard Bell did it in 1982, his only season as Gamecocks coach.
Beamer has said several times a team with less fight and heart would've given up after the number of mistakes South Carolina made early at East Carolina. The Gamecocks won't have the same margin of error at Georgia if Beamer hopes to open 3-0 in his first season, something only coach Billy Laval in 1928.
Georgia has shown strength, speed and power throughout its lineup, Beamer said. The Gamecocks, though, can go back just a couple of years to a similarly sized upset in 2019 when 2-3 South Carolina stunned No. 3 Georgia 20-17 in double overtime.
“That atmosphere was great,” said receiver Dakereon Joyner, who played quarterback the second half and overtime in the South Carolina win due to injury to starter Ryan Hilinski. “We're looking forward to getting back there.”
Beamer believes his team's positive results come from the way they worked since he took over last December. The players haven't paid attention to those on the outside certain they'll fail this season and instead have focused on achieving goals.
“We know what we can do,” Joyner said. “The world just doesn't know.”
